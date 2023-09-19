Leveraged Finance Industry Veteran Anthony Sage joins Termgrid

Termgrid

19 Sep, 2023, 02:00 ET

 Will lead the expansion of the company into banks and credit funds

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Termgrid, the software platform for private capital markets today announced that Anthony Sage has joined as Global Head of Private Credit and Bank Coverage.

Anthony brings over 30 years of industry experience in leveraged finance, sponsor finance, and coverage to Termgrid. His industry tenure includes 11 years at BNP Paribas as Head of Sponsor Finance EMEA, Vice-Chair at RBC Capital Markets, and over 15 years at RBS.

The Termgrid platform is utilized by more than 650 institutions - across Private Equity, Private Credit, Banks, and Advisors - and in this role, Anthony will collaborate to strengthen Termgrid's relationships with the private credit and banking communities and enable them to further leverage the platform for their specific needs.

"It is an exciting time for us here at Termgrid," said Termgrid Founder & CEO Dipish Rai "We have hit an inflection point in terms of growth and our software platform is now used by more than 10k professionals to execute and manage their financings. Anthony's extensive experience and leadership in the leveraged finance industry will help Termgrid strengthen our position as the category leader in private capital markets technology."

Anthony Sage said "The platform is truly transformational for the industry and something all financing participants have been crying out for as evidenced by swift early adoption by PE heavyweights in the market. Termgrid is a game-changing technology solution which drives end-to-end efficiencies for all parties at every stage of the financing process".

"The potential here is huge and I look forward to bringing my extensive understanding of the intricacies of the financing process, along with my industry network to drive the continued engagement and success of the platform".

About Termgrid

Termgrid is the market-leading software platform purpose-built for private capital markets.

It was created by industry professionals to solve the inefficiencies in the financing process, streamlining the end-to-end workflow for all deal participants to drive efficiency and insight at every stage of a transaction. Currently over 650 institutions and 10k finance professionals across the borrower, lender and deal advisory communities use Termgrid to execute and manage their financings or participate in transactions.

Termgrid is headquartered in London and New York, learn more at app.termgrid.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/termgrid/

Media Contact
Kate Hodge
+44 (0)7390 629302
[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2214313/Termgrid_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Termgrid

