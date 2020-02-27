LeveragePoint Media's Rx EDGE® Media Network Expands into Healthcare Provider Channel with Brandperx Acquisition

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx EDGE® Media Network (part of LeveragePoint Media), a company that supports pharma marketers in reaching consumers seeking healthcare information through the retail pharmacy and digital media, announces the acquisition of Brandperx.

Brandperx is an award-winning, innovative Ohio-based company that has access to 280,000 healthcare providers (HCPs) through its doctor's office network at the point of care (POC). The combined strength of the two companies lies in their ability to deliver connected solutions across these touchpoints. The new company now offers a wider-ranging platform for pharma marketers and healthcare practitioners to reach and educate their patients.

The leaders of both companies are enthusiastic about the tremendous opportunities that exist as they position their organizations for future growth.

Nathan Lucht, president and CEO of LeveragePoint Media says, "With the addition of Brandperx, we will now be able to extend to our valued pharmaceutical clients a much larger platform to reach patients as well as providers. Through this acquisition, we can help our clients access their target audiences not only in the pharmacy and through the programmatic digital programs that we are known for, but also in the doctor's office as well. We are taking our capabilities to a new level."

Shauna Garshon, previously with Brandperx and current president, HCP Services, Rx EDGE Media Network says, "For the past 12 years, Brandperx has been known for offering access, influence, and trial at the point of care and actively engaging providers and patients with tangible solutions. With Rx EDGE's exceptional pharmacy network and digital capabilities, this new partnership provides shared synergy and allows us to expand the products and services that we offer."

The combination of Rx EDGE and Brandperx provides a win for consumers and patients by making it possible to have expanded access to health information. It's also a benefit to healthcare professionals who seek to proactively manage their patients' healthcare needs.

