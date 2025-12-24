Leveraging Enamel Technology for Entry into Space Industry Space Project Launched

OSAKA, Japan, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Takara Standard Inc. (Headquarters: Joto-ku, Osaka; President and CEO: Dai Komori), a manufacturer of residential equipment centered on system kitchens and baths, has launched its "Space Project." This initiative aims to leverage the enamel technology refined over more than 110 years to enter the space-related business.

The company established a new "Business Development Division" in January 2025. It aims to create new businesses beyond its residential equipment operations by leveraging its unique technological assets. One candidate is the space-related business. The global space industry market is expanding rapidly. In Japan, the Cabinet Office's "Basic Space Plan" sets a goal to double the market size from ¥4 trillion in 2020 to ¥8 trillion by the early 2030s. While Japan's space industry has historically developed under government leadership, it is now transitioning from public to private sector involvement. Private companies' technological development and business expansion are being supported, making this a market expected to grow significantly in the future. Leveraging our enamel technology cultivated over more than 100 years since our founding, we aim to enter space-related businesses.

Our enamel, highly regarded in the field of residential equipment, excels in durability, corrosion resistance, and cleanability, maintaining its performance even under harsh conditions. Indeed, results from "thermal vacuum testing" simulating the vacuum and extreme temperatures of space, and "vibration testing" evaluating damage, durability, and reliability from rocket launch vibrations, indicate our enamel is highly likely to be usable in space environments without issues. Furthermore, it is known that "regolith" (lunar sand), which can be locally sourced on the moon, is primarily composed of glassy micro-particles. This suggests it could potentially serve as an alternative material for glass frit (the enamel used in enamelware). By applying these findings, we aim to realize comfortable living environments in space. This includes utilizing enamel's heat resistance and durability for lunar base construction materials, and leveraging its hygienic properties and ease of cleaning for interior finishes and plumbing in lunar habitats and space modules.

Moving forward, we will pursue new possibilities for enamel while considering collaboration with domestic and international research institutions and related companies. To further advance this effort, we have launched the "Space Project" led by the Business Development Division and the Research and Development Division. This project plans to conduct additional environmental tests, including radiation testing, to confirm that current enamel possesses the performance required for application in the space environment. We will also explore new raw materials and manufacturing methods, such as producing enamel using regolith (lunar sand) and utilizing solar heat in space—instead of the high-temperature kilns typically used for enamel firing—to simulate space conditions. Aiming for commercialization starting in fiscal year 2035, we will develop enamel applications for space by 2030. We then target space implementation and further value enhancement for enamel beyond 2030, when the space market is expected to mature.

Takara Standard will continue to respond to the needs of the times and contribute to building a sustainable future society.

Takara standard's HORO material:

"HORO" is a material that combines the strength of iron with the beauty of glass. Takara standard developed this proprietary HORO material, which overcomes the breakage of glass, over many years. Takara standard's "High-Quality HORO" showcases the robustness of iron, providing resilience against impacts, while the glass layer acts as a barrier against dirt and moisture. The durability of the enamel surface makes it distinctly different from ordinary enamel pots or other materials.

Until recently, HORO's surface had a glossy look, however, new products combine enamel with a matt finish. This means Takara can provide a variety of surface design products.

10 points that demonstrate the strength of Takara standard's HORO:

1. Can quickly wipe up water, easy to clean

2. Resistant to moisture and mold

3. Conveniently magnetic and can be used as a family message board

4. Very shock and crack resistant

5. Thanks to the ink jet printing tech, it is available in a wide range of colors and designs

6. The material allows permanent maker pen to be wiped off with water, meaning family can leave temporary messages

7. Scratch resistant

8. Heat resistant, giving peace of mind

9. Environmentally friendly (easily recyclable material; no adhesive used in assembly)

10. Odor resistant

＜ About Takara Standard＞

Founded in 1912. With the brand message "Because water spaces matter," we manufacture and sell residential equipment centered on system kitchens and baths, leveraging our unique "high-grade enamel" technology. As a leading company in enamel technology meeting increasingly sophisticated, diverse, and complex customer needs, and as a top manufacturer of residential equipment, we pursue new possibilities for enamel to support the next generation and aim to create comfortable living.

SOURCE Takara standard Co., Ltd.