Leveraging its AI-Driven Technology, Pactera EDGE Climbs Four Positions on Slator's 2022 Language Service Provider Index

Growth in its AI-Enhanced Localization and Globalization Services Solidifies Pactera EDGE as a Market Leader in Effective Brand Translations

REDMOND, Wash., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pactera EDGE, a world-class digital solution provider for the data-driven, intelligent enterprise, announced today they have once again ranked in the coveted Top 20 of the Slator Language Service Provider Index (LSPI) for 2022, in the #13 spot from a field of over 300 contending companies. Last year, Pactera EDGE also ranked in the Top 20, in the #17 spot.

The Slator Language Service Provider Index is a ranking and an index of the world's largest translation, localization, interpreting, and language technology companies.

"We've experienced significant organic growth in our localization and globalization offerings this year as more of the market's global brands come to Pactera EDGE for our AI-enabled language services, which includes globalization and localization of AI/machine learning tools, services, and platforms." said Pactera EDGE CEO, Venkat Rangapuram.

Each year, the Slator LSPI serves as a valuable resource for language industry stakeholders, such as service vendors, buyers, advisers, consultants, and investors. The ranking is based on company growth in the sector and supplemented with information relating to each company, such as overall revenues, year-on-year growth, management, and ownership.

"Global consumers want a customer experience that connects with them at a local level – and that cultural sensitivity is often missing in brand translations," said Pactera EDGE Chief Globalization Officer, Jonas Ryberg. "At Pactera EDGE, our AI / ML-powered platform contributes to localized content that authentically resonates with consumers, which delivers powerful sales results for our business clients. It's why we continue to rank higher on the LSPI each passing year."

Pactera EDGE provides top Fortune 500 clients with an array of IT services, delivering award-winning engineering and globalization services on an enterprise scale.

About Pactera EDGE

Pactera EDGE is a global organization with offices in the US, Europe, India and Asia-Pacific. Clients include 100+ of the Global 500 companies, with industry concentration in Software and Technology, CPG, Retail, Logistics, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Food & Beverage, and Travel & Hospitality

With a core focus on Data, Intelligence and Experience, Pactera EDGE helps clients achieve new levels of performance, while adding brand new digital business capabilities to drive relevance, revenue, and growth. With clarity of vision, technological expertise, operational excellence, and a global footprint, Pactera EDGE is the partner of choice for enterprises that want to run smarter – and for those that want to change the race.

