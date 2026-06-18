Leveraging Real-World Diagnostic Data to Accelerate Alzheimer's Research and Care, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how biopharma organizations are translating real-world data into actionable opportunities to increase patient access to diagnosis and treatment in Alzheimer's disease. The featured speakers will share how high-fidelity real-world laboratory data enables insights into patient journeys in routine clinical settings. The speakers will also share biopharma and patient perspectives on how diagnostic data can accelerate patient access to diagnosis and treatment.

TORONTO, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alzheimer's disease is entering a new era of innovation, with advances in neurological biomarkers and diagnostic evaluation expanding options for earlier and more accessible assessment. As testing moves into primary care settings, patient journeys are evolving. Understanding how and when patients are diagnosed and treated is critical for enabling better decision-making across the healthcare ecosystem.

In this webinar, four featured speakers will share complementary perspectives on how real-world diagnostic data can generate insights to accelerate progress in Alzheimer's disease. Subject matter experts will provide an overview of rapidly evolving diagnostics, followed by specific use cases to examine patient journeys. This walk-through will also highlight how biopharma organizations are translating real-world data into actionable opportunities to increase patient access to diagnosis and treatment. To conclude, a patient advocacy pioneer will share how patient experiences have informed a collaborative framework and issue a call to action to deliver answers and options to patients and families faster.

The session will benefit:

Therapeutic area, clinical development, real-world data/evidence and commercial leaders at pharma and biotech organizations

Research and patient advocacy organizations for Alzheimer's disease

Attendees will gain insight into:

The rapidly evolving diagnostics available for evaluation of Alzheimer's disease

How high-fidelity real-world laboratory data enables insights into patient journeys in routine clinical settings

Biopharma and patient perspectives on how diagnostic data can accelerate patient access to diagnosis and treatment

Register for the live webinar on Thursday, July 9, 2026, at 1 p.m. EDT (10 a.m. PDT), featuring:

Dan Jacob (Moderator), VP & general manager, Real World Data Solutions, Labcorp

Joseph Volpe, Ph.D., executive director, Scientific Strategy & Commercialization, Labcorp

David Alfego, Ph.D., director, Data Science & RWE, Labcorp

Wendy Webber Nelson, Ph.D., president & founder, Boston Biotech Forum

Eli Shobin, Ph.D., senior director, U.S. Diagnostic Strategy & Commercialization, Biogen

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Leveraging real-world diagnostic data to accelerate Alzheimer's research and care.

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