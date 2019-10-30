Leveraging The Socio-Political Climate To Drive Deeper Connections With Hispanic Consumers

To help marketers understand and leverage this new dynamic, Culturati's report explores how the current socio-political climate impacts Hispanics' expectations from brands, cultural connections and consumer spending. The study is particularly powerful because it includes trended data showing changes in attitudes and behaviors, differences by acculturation and comparisons to non-Hispanic consumers.

In addition to confirming increasing concern about social and political issues, Culturati's research found Hispanic consumers are interested in supporting brands that take a stand on causes that are important to them. It also reveals an increasing connection to culture versus recent years. Our study shows 72% are more concerned about social and political issues versus two years ago, with particular concern about immigration and racism. Culturati's President, Marissa Romero, explains, "Hispanic consumers are more inclined to support brands that back causes they believe in. Brands will do best and come across as most authentic if they get behind causes that are in line with what they stand for as a company."

The aforementioned dynamic creates unique challenges for marketers trying to create connections with Hispanics. However, the current consumer state of mind also creates opportunities to develop culturally-nuanced initiatives and messaging that resonate at a deeper level. This is explored further in Culturati's report on this research.

This research included 888 interviews among Hispanics and 250 interviews among non-Hispanics. The full report: "UNDERSTANDING THE SOCIO-POLITICAL CLIMATE IMPACT AMONG HISPANIC CONSUMERS"©2019 is now available and includes analysis by acculturation and trending to research from 2012 and 2017. Contact Culturati: Marissa Romero-Martin Marissa.Romero@CulturatiResearch.com or Patrick Elms Patrick.Elms@CulturatiResearch.com for more information or to purchase the report.

ABOUT CULTURATI

Culturati is a full-service market research & consulting firm with integrated Total Market and Hispanic expertise. Founded in 2004, Culturati has helped many Fortune 100 companies uncover consumer insights with cultural sensitivity that inspires meaningful connections between people and brands. For more information visit: www.CulturatiResearch.com.

