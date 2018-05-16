Leverege Enables New Cox2M IoT Platform

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leverege announced today that its platform has been selected as a component for Cox Communications' recently launched Cox2M Connected Asset Services business line. Leverege will license its industry-leading IoT technology platform and provide system integration services to Cox across all target verticals including transportation, fleet management, smart cities, energy, agriculture, real estate, and retail.

Cox2M solutions provide customers with the turnkey ability to monitor and track commercial assets, enabling customers to connect nearly anything, anywhere: inventory, equipment or infrastructure, everything from cars to power lines. Customers can easily monitor the location, condition, and status of their assets and receive real-time intelligence and notifications of any issues, facilitating frictionless interactions among people and things. See the full Cox press release here.

"After an extensive survey of the market, we chose Leverege as our IoT platform partner and system integrator for numerous reasons including modularity and customization of the technology, advanced analytics and machine learning capabilities, rapid prototyping tools that greatly accelerate the development of end-to-end IoT solutions, and the world-class team that stands behind the products," said Josh Sommer, executive director of new growth strategy for Cox Communications.

Cox Automotive is an early adopter of Cox2M Connected Asset Services. Manheim is using a custom Cox2M application that delivers real-time tracking of vehicles across auction lots. The solution was piloted last year and will now be implemented across the U.S. and Canada to connect more than 500,000 vehicles. This is currently the largest LPWA (Low Power Wide Area) commercial IoT deployment in North America.

"The Leverege platform has been built from the ground up to deliver superior performance, insights, and security for the most demanding IoT applications in the enterprise space," said Eric Conn, CEO and Co-founder of Leverege. "We are very excited to partner with an industry leader like Cox and together deliver turnkey solutions at disruptive price points for business and public-sector customers."

About Leverege

Leverege is an enterprise IoT software company based in Maryland on a mission to amplify human potential through the development of simple tools that ease integration and accelerate deployment of connected devices. Leverege also owns and operates IoT For All, one of the most trusted and popular IoT resources online, and the company has won numerous awards for product innovation and company culture. More information available at www.leverege.com and www.iotforall.com.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is a broadband communications and entertainment company, providing advanced digital video, Internet, telephone and home security and automation services over its own nationwide IP network. The third-largest U.S. cable company, Cox serves approximately 6 million residences and businesses. Cox is known for its pioneering efforts in broadband, voice and commercial services, industry-leading customer care and its outstanding workplaces. More information about Cox Communications, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, is available at www.cox.com and www.coxmedia.com.

Contact:

Ryan Chacon

3018732413

195213@email4pr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leverege-enables-new-cox2m-iot-platform-300649077.html

SOURCE Leverege, LLC