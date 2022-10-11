Leverty & Associates provides advice on how to manage the claims process after an accident, injury, or a claim.

RENO, Nev., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance can be complicated. The last thing you want to think about if you are dealing with an insurance company is navigating their complicated rules. You probably just want to be made whole again, especially when you are experiencing an injury from a car accident or damage that resulted in filing an insurance claim. Leverty & Associates offers three tips to manage the process after a car accident or after filing an insurance claim.

Bad Faith Happens

After a car accident or other loss, insurance companies typically perform their own investigation into the accident or loss. While it is important to be honest with the insurance company because they are obligated to operate in good faith, experienced Attorney Pat Leverty of Leverty & Associates explains, "Unfortunately, insurance companies don't always play fair. We understand how to deal when insurance companies use bad faith practices."

What Is Bad Faith?

Insurance companies sometimes bend and break the rules when processing insurance claims. These bad faith practices might be intentional or just the product of inexperience. Examples of bad faith practices include:

Delay in payments to the insured

Lowball payout offers

Sub-par or delayed investigations

Lack of communication

Flat-out denials of compensation

Human error

Policy cancellation after a claim is filed.

Tips to Manage the Insurance Claims Process

How can you protect yourself from bad faith practices during the insurance claims process? Don't let insurance companies unfairly deny, underpay, or delay a claim. Confused about the process? The first step we recommend is contacting a lawyer to ensure your rights are protected. Another great tip is to take good notes. Keeping track of when you talk to the insurance company, what information you share with them, and how they respond to your questions is important. Lastly, don't lose hope. Even if your insurance company is acting in bad faith, you can still recover. In fact, in addition to compensation for your original claim, you may be entitled to additional damages for the bad faith actions of your insurance company.

About Leverty & Associates Law

With a combined experience of nearly 100 years, Leverty & Associates Law has insurance lawyers that provide clients with trusted advice and advocacy in the Reno vicinity. The team of attorneys fights back against low settlement offers, denials, and delays to protect the rights of their clients.

