Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces a Proposed Settlement in the Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Securities Litigation

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA
SAN FRANCISCO DIVISION

FERRARO FAMILY FOUNDATION, INC. and

JAMES L. FERRARO, on behalf of themselves and

all others similarly situated,

 

Plaintiffs,

 

   v.

 

CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED,

JOSEPH K. BELANOFF, CHARLES ROBB, and

SEAN MADUCK,

 

            Defendants.

 

Case No. 3:19-CV-01372-JD

 

 

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT,
FINAL APPROVAL HEARING AND MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND REIMBURSEMENT
OF LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO:

All Persons that during the period from August 2, 2017 through January 31, 2019, inclusive (the "Settlement Class Period"), purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock or options to purchase common stock of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (the "Settlement Class").

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA (THE "COURT").

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED, OR ANY OTHER DEFENDANT, OR THEIR COUNSEL, REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

ALL QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS NOTICE, THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT, OR YOUR ELIGIBILITY TO PARTICIPATE IN THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO LEAD COUNSEL OR THE CLAIMS ADMINISTRATOR, WHOSE CONTACT INFORMATION IS PROVIDED BELOW.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the Court, that the Settlement Class in the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") has been preliminarily certified for the purposes of the proposed Settlement only.

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that the Ferraro Group (consisting of the Ferraro Family Foundation, Inc. and James L. Ferraro) ("Lead Plaintiff"), on behalf of itself and the proposed Settlement Class, and the Defendants have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $14 million in cash (the "Settlement Amount"), that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action (the "Settlement").

A hearing (the "Final Approval Hearing") will be held before the Honorable James Donato, United States District Court Judge for the Northern District of California, either via telephonic or video conference, or in Courtroom 11, 19th Floor, San Francisco Courthouse, 450 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco, California 94102 at 10:00 a.m. on June 6, 2024, to, among other things, determine whether: (i) the proposed Settlement should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable and adequate; (ii) the Action against the Defendants should be dismissed with prejudice, as set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement ("Stipulation"), dated April 11, 2023; (iii) the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the Settlement Fund, and any interest earned thereon, less Taxes, Notice and Administration Costs, Litigation Expenses awarded by the Court, attorneys' fees awarded by the Court and any other costs, expenses or amounts as may be approved by the Court (the "Net Settlement Fund"), should be approved as fair and reasonable; (iv) the application of Lead Counsel for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of Litigation Expenses should be approved; and (v) the application for an award to pay the time and expenses of Lead Plaintiff should be approved.1 The Court may change the date of the Final Approval Hearing without providing another notice. You do NOT need to attend the Final Approval Hearing in order to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO SHARE IN THE NET SETTLEMENT FUND. If you have not yet received (i) the printed Notice of Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement, Final Approval Hearing and Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses ("Notice") or (ii) the Proof of Claim and Release form ("Claim Form"), you may obtain a copy of those documents from the Settlement website www.CorceptSecuritiesLitigation.com or by contacting the Claims Administrator:

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Securities Litigation
Claims Administrator
c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.
P.O. Box 173029
Milwaukee, WI 53217

Please refer to the website for more detailed information and to review the Settlement documents. Inquiries other than requests for information about the status of a claim may also be made to Lead Counsel:

Shannon L. Hopkins
Gregory M. Potrepka
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
1111 Summer Street, Suite 403
Stamford, CT 06905
Telephone: (203) 992-4523

If you are a potential Settlement Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must timely submit a valid Claim Form, which can be found on the website listed above, postmarked no later than May 13, 2024. If you are a potential Settlement Class Member and do not submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.





1 The Notice and the Stipulation, available for download at www.CorceptSecuritiesLitigation.com, contain additional information concerning the Settlement and the definitions, and further explanation, of many of the defined terms used in this Summary Notice (which are indicated by initial capital letters).

If you are a potential Settlement Class Member, but wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice, which can also be found on the website, postmarked no later than May 13, 2024. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be eligible to share in the Net Settlement Fund. If you are a potential Settlement Class Member and do not timely exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, Plan of Allocation, Lead Counsel's application for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of Litigation Expenses, or the application for an award to pay the time and expenses of Lead Plaintiff must be submitted to the Court in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice, including by filing with the Court no later than May 13, 2024, and postmarked or emailed to the Settling Parties' counsel no later than May 13, 2024.

DATED: FEBRUARY 5, 2024


THE HONORABLE JAMES DONATO




United States District Court Judge, United States District Court for




The Northern District of California

