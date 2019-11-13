Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces a Proposed Settlement in the Forman v. Meridian Bioscience Securities Litigation

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF OHIO

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PROPOSED CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT

To: All persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Meridian Bioscience, Inc. ("Meridian") securities on the open market between March 24, 2016 and October 23, 2017, inclusive, and were damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class").

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

A hearing will be held at 2:00 p.m.on March 16, 2020, before the Honorable Susan J. Dlott in Courtroom 7, Room 117 at the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse, 100 East Fifth Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202, to determine whether: (1) the proposed Settlement of the action titled Forman v. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. et al., Case No. 1:17-cv-00774-SJD (the "Action"), for the sum of $2,100,000 should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) the Court should approve the Plan of Allocation of Settlement proceeds as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (3) Lead Counsel should be awarded up to $630,000 in attorneys' fees (30% of the $2,100,000 settlement amount) and reimbursed for up to $70,000 of litigation expenses, and Plaintiff should be awarded her reasonable costs incurred in the representation of the Class, including lost wages, not to exceed $10,000; and (4) the Court should enter the Judgment dismissing the Action with prejudice. The Court may change the hearing date without further notice to the Class.

If you purchased Meridian securities between March 24, 2016 and October 23, 2017, inclusive, your rights may be affected by this Settlement. You may obtain, free of charge, a detailed Notice of Proposed Class Action Settlement (the "Notice"), and a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release form at the Claims Administrator's website, www.meridiansecuritieslitigation.com, or by contacting the Claims Administrator by toll free phone at 800-331-8642 or by mail at Meridian Bioscience Sec. Litig., c/o A.B. Data, Ltd. P.O. Box 173081, Milwaukee, WI 53217.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to share in the Settlement proceeds, you must complete and submit a Proof of Claim and Release form to the Claims Administrator, postmarked no later than February 4, 2020, establishing that you are entitled to recovery. If you fail to submit a valid Proof of Claim and Release by this deadline in accordance with the instructions in the form, you will not recover from the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by the Settlement and releases provided for therein and by the Court's Judgment dismissing the Action with prejudice.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to object to any aspect of the Settlement, the Plan of Allocation, or Plaintiff's Counsel's Fee and Expense Application, you must submit your written objection in the manner set forth in the Notice no later than February 17, 2020. Only Settlement Class Members who have submitted valid and timely written objections and provided notice of their intent to appear in accordance with the instructions in the Notice will be entitled to be heard at the hearing on March 16, 2020.

Notwithstanding any objection you may submit, you will be bound by the Settlement and releases provided for therein and by the Court's Judgment dismissing the Action unless you request to be excluded from the Settlement Class. To request exclusion, you must submit a written request in the manner set forth in the Notice no later than February 17, 2020. If you submit a timely and valid request to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you will not be required to waive or release any claims against Defendants, you will not receive any payment or other benefit in the Settlement, and you will not be bound by the Settlement or any other order or Judgment that may be entered by the Court.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, may be made to Lead Counsel for the Class at Shannon L. Hopkins, Esq., Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, 1111 Summer Street, Ste. 403, Stamford, Connecticut 06905, Tel.: (203) 992-4523.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE, DEFENDANTS, OR THEIR COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

DATED: NOVEMBER 13, 2019 BY ORDER OF THE COURT

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP