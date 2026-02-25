LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP: COMPETITIVE THREAT DISCLOSURES CHALLENGED IN BELLRING BRANDS SECURITIES ACTION

Time-Sensitive: Allegations Focus on Ready-to-Drink Market Competition Representations

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq., managing partner of Levi & Korsinsky, LLP. "The adequacy of competitive disclosures is a fundamental issue for consumer packaged goods investors."

A securities class action is pending against BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between November 19, 2024 and August 4, 2025. The Court has set March 23, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

Submit your information to join this case

You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

The Alleged Ready-to-Drink Competitive Moat Mischaracterization

The lawsuit asserts that during the class period, management represented that the company enjoyed a significant competitive advantage in the ready-to-drink protein shake category, describing it as "highly complex" with products that are "hard to formulate." As alleged, management characterized this as a "competitive moat" protecting the company from new entrants. The action claims these representations were misleading because competition was materially intensifying throughout the period.

What Management Allegedly Knew

The lawsuit asserts that management was aware of escalating competitive pressures but continued to attribute sales growth to factors such as "organic growth," "demand drivers," and "strong macro tailwinds." When asked directly about the competitive landscape in February 2025, management allegedly stated there were no "major changes since the last several quarters" despite growing evidence to the contrary.

Competitive Intensification in Ready-to-Drink Protein

The ready-to-drink protein shake market has reportedly attracted numerous new entrants as manufacturing capacity has expanded industry-wide





Major club retailers allegedly allocated shelf space to multiple new competitors during the class period





allocated shelf space to multiple new competitors during the class period The complaint alleges that by August 2025, management acknowledged "several other competitors gained space" at a key club retailer





that by August 2025, management acknowledged "several other competitors gained space" at a key club retailer Management purportedly conceded that new protein RTD entries in the category were "not surprising," despite previously downplaying competitive risks





The company reportedly narrowed its fiscal year 2025 sales outlook due to competitive headwinds it had previously minimized

Why Competitive Adequacy Allegedly Matters to Investors

As alleged, competition directly affects the company's ability to sustain revenue growth, maintain pricing power, and retain shelf space at key retail accounts. The action claims that by mischaracterizing competitive dynamics, management caused investors to overvalue the sustainability of the company's growth trajectory.

Speak with an attorney about your options

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY

Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors across the country.

Contact: Joseph E. Levi, Esq. | [email protected] | (212) 363-7500

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP