LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP: CYBERSECURITY BREACH PRACTICES AT CENTER OF F5, INC. SECURITIES LITIGATION

News provided by

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Feb 04, 2026, 17:29 ET

Important Notice Regarding Alleged Cybersecurity Misrepresentations

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The multicloud application security market generates billions in annual revenue, with enterprise customers depending on vendors to safeguard critical infrastructure. F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) positioned itself as a leader in this space, marketing its BIG-IP platform as delivering "best-in-class" security capabilities. A class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between October 28, 2024 and October 27, 2025.

Click here to learn more about this case

You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

The Alleged Cybersecurity Breach Concealment

According to the lawsuit, F5 allegedly knew about a significant security breach affecting its BIG-IP product development environment as early as August 2025, but continued to market its products as providing industry-leading protection. The complaint alleges that a nation-state threat actor gained "long-term, persistent" access to the company's systems, potentially compromising source code and vulnerability information.

How the Breach Allegedly Affected Business Operations

The lawsuit contends that once the breach became public, F5 experienced reduced sales and renewals, elongated sales cycles, and increased remediation expenses. The company revised its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to 0-4% growth, significantly below prior expectations for mid-single digit expansion.

Key Cybersecurity Allegations for Shareholders

  • A nation-state actor allegedly maintained persistent access to F5's development environment
  • The company purportedly discovered the breach in August 2025 but did not disclose until October
  • BIG-IP source code and vulnerability data were allegedly compromised
  • Management reportedly continued promoting "best-in-class" security capabilities during this period
  • Customer trust allegedly deteriorated following the disclosure, impacting sales cycles

The Enterprise Security Trust Factor

For enterprise software companies, security credibility represents a fundamental business asset. The complaint alleges that F5's representations about its security posture were material to investor decisions during the Class Period.

"This case presents important questions about cybersecurity disclosure obligations in the enterprise software sector," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq., managing partner of Levi & Korsinsky, LLP. "We are committed to pursuing justice for investors who relied on the company's public statements about its security practices."

Get more information

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP

Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by February 17, 2026.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street, 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Shareholders that lost money on Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) Urged to Join Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky to Learn More

Shareholders that lost money on Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) Urged to Join Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky to Learn More

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Bath & Body Works, Inc. ("Bath & Body Works, Inc." or the "Company") (NYSE: BBWI) of a class action...
Investors in agilon health, inc. Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before March 2, 2026 to Discuss Your Rights - AGL

Investors in agilon health, inc. Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before March 2, 2026 to Discuss Your Rights - AGL

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in agilon health, inc. ("agilon health, inc." or the "Company") (NYSE: AGL) of a class action securities...
More Releases From This Source