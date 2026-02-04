LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP: CYBERSECURITY BREACH PRACTICES AT CENTER OF F5, INC. SECURITIES LITIGATION

Important Notice Regarding Alleged Cybersecurity Misrepresentations

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The multicloud application security market generates billions in annual revenue, with enterprise customers depending on vendors to safeguard critical infrastructure. F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) positioned itself as a leader in this space, marketing its BIG-IP platform as delivering "best-in-class" security capabilities. A class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between October 28, 2024 and October 27, 2025.

The Alleged Cybersecurity Breach Concealment

According to the lawsuit, F5 allegedly knew about a significant security breach affecting its BIG-IP product development environment as early as August 2025, but continued to market its products as providing industry-leading protection. The complaint alleges that a nation-state threat actor gained "long-term, persistent" access to the company's systems, potentially compromising source code and vulnerability information.

How the Breach Allegedly Affected Business Operations

The lawsuit contends that once the breach became public, F5 experienced reduced sales and renewals, elongated sales cycles, and increased remediation expenses. The company revised its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to 0-4% growth, significantly below prior expectations for mid-single digit expansion.

Key Cybersecurity Allegations for Shareholders

A nation-state actor allegedly maintained persistent access to F5's development environment

maintained persistent access to F5's development environment The company purportedly discovered the breach in August 2025 but did not disclose until October

BIG-IP source code and vulnerability data were allegedly compromised

compromised Management reportedly continued promoting "best-in-class" security capabilities during this period

Customer trust allegedly deteriorated following the disclosure, impacting sales cycles

The Enterprise Security Trust Factor

For enterprise software companies, security credibility represents a fundamental business asset. The complaint alleges that F5's representations about its security posture were material to investor decisions during the Class Period.

"This case presents important questions about cybersecurity disclosure obligations in the enterprise software sector," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq., managing partner of Levi & Korsinsky, LLP. "We are committed to pursuing justice for investors who relied on the company's public statements about its security practices."

