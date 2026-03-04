LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP: INO SHARES DECLINE 24% AS FDA REVIEW CLASSIFICATION REVEALS ALLEGED REGULATORY SETBACK

Alert: Claims Focus on Alleged Misrepresentations About Regulatory Pathway Eligibility

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) securities of a pending securities class action. Investors have until April 7, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased INO securities between October 10, 2023 and December 26, 2025.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

See if you can recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

The December 2025 Corrective Disclosure

On December 29, 2025, during pre-market hours, the filing states that Inovio announced the FDA had accepted its BLA on a standard rather than accelerated review timeline. The FDA allegedly indicated that the Company did not submit adequate information to justify eligibility for accelerated approval. The market was allegedly surprised by this revelation.

Alleged Stock Price Impact by the Numbers

It is alleged that INO shares fell $0.56 per share on December 29, 2025

that INO shares fell $0.56 per share on December 29, 2025 As set forth in the complaint, this represented a 24.45% single-day decline

The filing states shares closed at $1.73 following the disclosure

Earlier, on August 9, 2024, shares allegedly fell 3.1% on manufacturing delay news

fell 3.1% on manufacturing delay news Multiple analysts allegedly cut price targets following the disclosures

Start your claim now or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

Analyst Reactions Cited in Complaint

As set forth in the complaint, H.C. Wainwright observed that the "accelerated review pathway [is] in dispute" and noted the FDA designated the review classification as standard. Jefferies allegedly commented that the stock was down approximately 20% following the "AA overhang in BLA acceptance."

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about regulatory challenges," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq. "Our team is thoroughly investigating these claims."

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP — Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS Securities Class Action Services, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors nationwide.

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP