Levi & Korsinsky Notifies James Hardie Industries plc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - JHX

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in James Hardie Industries plc. ("James Hardie Industries plc." or the "Company") (NYSE: JHX) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of James Hardie Industries plc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 20, 2025 and August 18, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false statements and/or concealed the following adverse facts pertaining to James Hardie's North America segment: (a) primary consumer demand and growth in James Hardie's North America segment were deteriorating; (b) overstocking was the primary driver of North America growth during the Class Period, not primary consumer demand; (c) a result, there was excessive inventory at James Hardie's North America distributors.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in James Hardie Industries plc. during the relevant time frame, you have until December 23, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

