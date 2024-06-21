Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Li Auto Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - LI

NEW YORK, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Li Auto Inc. ("Li Auto Inc." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LI) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Li Auto Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 26, 2024 and May 20, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/li-auto-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=86500&wire=4

LI investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Li Auto had overstated the demand for its vehicles and the efficacy of its operating strategy in launching its battery electric minivan, Li MEGA; (ii) accordingly, the Company was unlikely to meet its Q1 2024 vehicle deliveries estimate; (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial condition; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Li Auto Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until July 9, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP