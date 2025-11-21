Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Shareholders of Baxter International, Inc.(BAX) of a Class Action Lawsuit and an Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Baxter International, Inc. ("Baxter International, Inc." or the "Company") (NYSE: BAX) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Baxter International, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 23, 2022 and July 30, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/baxter-international-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=178346&wire=4

BAX investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a) Baxter's recently launched product, the Novum LVP, suffered systemic defects that caused widespread malfunctions, including underinfusion, overinfusion, and complete non-delivery of fluids, which exposed patients to risks of serious injury or death; (b) Baxter was notified of multiple device malfunctions, injuries, and deaths from these defects; (c) Baxter's attempts to address these defects through customer alerts were inadequate remedial measures, when design flaws persisted and continued to cause serious harm to patients; (d) as a result, there was a heightened risk that customers would be instructed to take existing Novum LVPs out of service and that Baxter would completely pause all new sales of these pumps; and (e) based on the foregoing, Baxter's statements about the safety, efficacy, product rollout, customer feedback and sales prospects of the Novum LVPs were materially false and misleading.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Baxter International, Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until December 15, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

