Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Shareholders of Malibu Boats, Inc.(MBUU) of a Class Action Lawsuit and an Upcoming Deadline

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Malibu Boats investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between November 4, 2022 and April 11, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Malibu Boats had engaged in an "elaborate scheme to over manufacture and pump nearly $100 million of its highest priced, highest margin, slow moving boat inventory into fifteen Tommy's dealerships"; (2) as a result, the Company artificially inflated Malibu's sales performance, market share, and stock value; (3) the Company was withholding certain incentives and rebates from its dealers; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company faced substantial risk of litigation from one of its top dealers, Tommy's; (5) the Company's CEO departed due to his role in this scheme; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Malibu Boats during the relevant time frame, you have until June 28, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

