Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Alibaba Group Holding Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 5, 2026 - BABA

Market Reaction Focus: Alibaba ADSs repriced across three separate trading sessions in June 2026 as a U.S. Department of Defense designation and allegations of unauthorized AI "distillation" reached the market, in a period the complaint alleges followed materially misleading disclosures.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) that a securities class action is pending on behalf of purchasers of Alibaba securities between June 26, 2025 and June 24, 2026. Find out if you may qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

BABA ADSs fell $4.69 (approximately 3.9%) over two sessions to close at $115.38, then $2.80 (2.7%) to $99.80, then $4.73 (4.7%) to $95.07, a cumulative decline of roughly 45% from the Class Period high of $173.68 recorded on October 9, 2025. Investors have until October 5, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

How the Market Repriced BABA in June 2026

After the close on June 8, 2026, the U.S. Department of Defense published an updated list of Chinese military companies that included Alibaba, based on affiliation with the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The pleading asserts that the Company's prior risk disclosures identified other Chinese issuers affected by U.S. restrictions while omitting that Alibaba itself met the statutory definition under the FY2025 NDAA.

Shortly before the close on June 24, 2026, Bloomberg reported that Anthropic PBC accused Alibaba of illicitly accessing its Claude AI model. Selling pressure carried into the following session.

Trading Impact by the Numbers

Class Period high: $173.68 per ADS on October 9, 2025

June 8, 2026 designation: $4.69 decline (approximately 3.9%) to $115.38 by June 10, 2026

June 24, 2026 Bloomberg report: $2.80 decline (2.7%) to $99.80

June 25, 2026 follow-through: $4.73 decline (4.7%) to $95.07

Cumulative decline from the Class Period high: approximately $78.61 per ADS, or about 45%

Reported scope of the alleged campaign: 28.8 million exchanges and roughly 25,000 fraudulent accounts

What the Complaint Charges About the Disclosures

As averred in the action, annual report language describing "unauthorized distillation of third-party models" as a perceived or alleged risk was misleading because the practice was allegedly already underway. The complaint charges that Alibaba securities traded at artificially inflated prices until these matters reached the market.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. Here, the complaint alleges that Alibaba's filings flagged U.S. restrictions on Chinese military companies without disclosing that Alibaba itself allegedly fell within that classification." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BABA Lawsuit

Q: How much did BABA stock drop? A: Shares declined across three sessions in June 2026, closing at $95.07 on June 25, 2026, approximately 45% below the Class Period high of $173.68. Investors who purchased during the Class Period at allegedly inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: When did Alibaba allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from June 26, 2025 to June 24, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures, including the Department of Defense designation and the Anthropic allegations, revealed information that caused significant declines.

Q: What court was the BABA class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class, typically the investor with the largest documented losses. Appointment does not increase individual recovery but provides direct oversight of the litigation.

Q: What do BABA investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid, then contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my BABA shares? A: Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the ADSs. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges, including NYSE-listed ADSs, regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP