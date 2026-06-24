Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Black Rock Coffee Bar Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 17, 2026 - BRCB

Executive Accountability: Jeff Hernandez, Black Rock Coffee Bar's Board Chairman, Signed the Registration Statement That Allegedly Concealed Store Cannibalization Risks from IPO Investors

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors that Jeff Hernandez, Chairman of the Board of Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRCB), is named as a defendant in a securities class action alleging the Company's September 2025 IPO Registration Statement concealed material cannibalization risks from investors who purchased shares between September 12, 2025 and May 12, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover your investment losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

BRCB shares have fallen more than 63% from the $20.00 IPO price, closing as low as $7.23 per share. On May 13, 2026 alone, shares dropped $3.32, or 30.3%, after the Company disclosed that new store openings were cannibalizing existing locations.

Jeff Hernandez's Role During the Class Period

As Chairman of the Board, Hernandez signed or authorized the signing of the Registration Statement filed in connection with Black Rock Coffee's September 2025 IPO. That Registration Statement represented the Company would "focus our growth in existing markets where we believe there is an opportunity to increase density with minimal sales transfer." The complaint identifies Hernandez as bearing responsibility for the accuracy of these representations under Section 11 of the Securities Act.

What Hernandez Allegedly Oversaw

The action contends that as Board Chairman, Hernandez oversaw corporate governance during a period when:

The Registration Statement claimed the Company's expansion strategy was designed to achieve density with "minimal sales transfer"

The IPO raised approximately $306.5 million from the sale of 16,911,764 Class A shares at $20.00 per share

The Company opened 32 new stores in 2025 while targeting 20% average annual growth and 1,000 stores by 2035

Same store sales growth decelerated from 10.8% in Q3 2025 to 5.2% in Q1 2026, a decline the CEO attributed to cannibalization creating a "160 basis point headwind to same-store sales" in Phoenix alone

Investors were not told that the aggressive expansion strategy was already producing the very sales transfer the Registration Statement characterized as a future hypothetical

Hernandez's Certifications and Section 11 Liability

Under Section 11 of the Securities Act, every person who signed a registration statement bears liability if that document contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted material facts necessary to make the statements not misleading. The complaint alleges Hernandez signed the Registration Statement that characterized store cannibalization as a risk that "may be significant in the future" when, as alleged, the dynamic was already affecting operations.

Section 15 of the Securities Act further imposes liability on persons who controlled the issuer at the time the Registration Statement became effective. As Board Chairman, Hernandez is alleged to have been a controlling person of Black Rock Coffee.

"Individual officers who sign SEC certifications bear personal responsibility for the accuracy of corporate disclosures. When a registration statement characterizes an active problem as a hypothetical future risk, every signatory is accountable to the investors who relied on that document," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 17, 2026

Speak with an attorney about your potential recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BRCB Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the BRCB lawsuit? A: The complaint names Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. and individual defendants including CEO Mark Davis, CFO Rodderick Booth, Board Chairman Jeff Hernandez, additional directors, and seven underwriter defendants including J.P. Morgan Securities, Jefferies, and Morgan Stanley.

Q: What is the BRCB lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is August 17, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What if I already sold my BRCB shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What do BRCB investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP