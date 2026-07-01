Levi & Korsinsky Reminds First Solar, Inc. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 24, 2026 - FSLR

Wall Street's Reassessment of First Solar Quantified Investor Losses: Jefferies and Baird Downgrades Triggered Combined $60.76 Per Share Decline as Analyst Confidence Collapsed Over Tariff and Production Risks

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026. Check if you can recover your investment losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Guidance downgrades, missed expectations, and analyst commentary drove FSLR shares down a combined $60.76 per share during the Class Period, erasing billions in market capitalization across 107 million outstanding shares. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 24, 2026.

Initial Analyst Optimism During the Class Period

Throughout much of 2025, sell-side coverage of First Solar reflected management's narrative that U.S. tariff policy was a net positive for the company. The lawsuit contends that analysts built their models on company representations that the trade environment was "long term favorable" and that international facility challenges were manageable and temporary. This optimism persisted even as the company reduced production in Malaysia and Vietnam and lost 6.6 gigawatts of bookings from BP affiliate defaults.

The Jefferies Downgrade: January 7, 2026

The first major break in analyst sentiment came when Jefferies downgraded FSLR from Buy to Hold. The Jefferies analyst identified several issues that had accumulated throughout 2025:

Repeated downward guidance revisions during the year

Significant customer de-bookings, including the BP affiliate default

Margin compression from underutilization costs at international facilities

International facilities characterized as a "pain point" and ongoing "concern" while tariffs persisted

A prediction that deployment opportunities would be more limited in 2026

FSLR shares fell 27.67, or 10.29%, to close at 241.11 on January 7, 2026.

The Baird Downgrade: February 25, 2026

After First Solar reported Q4 and full-year 2025 results that missed expectations and issued lower-than-expected FY 2026 revenue guidance, Baird Research downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Baird cited "several question marks in forward outlook," reflecting concerns about customer headwinds and permitting delays. FSLR shares fell an additional 33.09, or 13.61%, to close at 210.12.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

Why Analyst Shifts Matter for FSLR Investors

The action claims that these downgrades represented the market correcting for artificial inflation sustained by management's allegedly misleading reassurances. As alleged, when independent analysts finally incorporated the true scope of international facility underutilization and onshoring costs into their models, the resulting repricing quantified the gap between what investors were told and what was actually occurring.

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. In this case, two separate downgrades reflected the market absorbing information that allegedly should have been disclosed much earlier." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP — Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Investors who suffered losses have until August 24, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FSLR Lawsuit

Q: How much did FSLR stock drop? A: Shares suffered two significant declines during the Class Period. On January 7, 2026, FSLR fell 27.67 per share (10.29%) following the Jefferies downgrade. On February 25,2026, shares fell an additional 33.09 per share (13.61%) after disappointing earnings and a Baird downgrade, closing at $210.12.

Q: What specific misstatements does the FSLR lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges First Solar made materially false or misleading statements regarding the company's ability to manage U.S. tariff impacts and understated how international facility underutilization and production onshoring would negatively affect projected 2026 performance. When the true state was revealed through analyst downgrades and earnings disclosures, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What is the FSLR lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is August 24, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What if I already sold my FSLR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What do FSLR investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP