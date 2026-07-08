Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Insulet Corporation Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 31, 2026 - PODD

Insulet's SEC Filings Touted Quality Assurance Inspections "At Various Steps in the Manufacturing Cycle" While Manufacturing Issues at Its Acton Facility Allegedly Led to Medical Device Corrections Affecting Millions of Pods

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP examines the adequacy of Insulet Corporation's (NASDAQ: PODD) risk disclosures during the Class Period of February 21, 2025 through May 26, 2026. A securities class action has been filed alleging that Insulet's public filings contained materially misleading statements about manufacturing quality while defective controls at the Company's Acton, Massachusetts facility went undisclosed. Investors who lost money on PODD may find out if they qualify to recover losses from inadequate disclosures or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Shares declined a cumulative 24.02 per share across two corrective disclosures, falling from 236.07 to $146.01, after the Company initiated Medical Device Corrections affecting millions of Omnipod insulin delivery devices. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 31, 2026.

What the Company Disclosed in SEC Filings

Insulet's FY 2024 and FY 2025 annual reports on Form 10-K contained nearly identical quality assurance language. Both filings stated that outside vendors "are audited periodically by our Quality team to confirm conformity with the specifications, policies, and procedures for our products" and that the Quality team "inspects and tests our products at various steps in the manufacturing cycle to facilitate compliance with our specifications."

Quarterly filings on Form 10-Q during the Class Period projected that gross margins would "increase compared with 2024 primarily due to improved manufacturing efficiencies."

What the Lawsuit Alleges Was Missing

The action contends that these quality assurance descriptions concealed specific, known deficiencies in Insulet's manufacturing controls at its Acton facility. The complaint charges that:

Cannula handling procedures at the Acton plant were defective, producing pods with small tears in internal tubing that could cause insulin to leak or under-deliver

The Company's quality inspection process failed to detect these defects before distribution, despite claiming multi-step testing

Risk factor language in SEC filings described general manufacturing risks without disclosing that specific, identified control failures were already producing defective units

After the March 2026 recall, management claimed the issue was limited to "specific lots" and that unreleased pods were "very safe to use," when the same cannula tear defect would trigger a second, far larger recall two months later

Why Generic Warnings Allegedly Failed to Protect Investors

The complaint challenges the gap between Insulet's specific public assurances and its generic risk factor language. Executives made concrete representations about manufacturing quality. On earnings calls, management stated the Company had "pioneered advanced automation" and could "deliver tens of millions of complex electromechanical devices per year at medical standards." The FY 2025 earnings call featured the claim that Insulet produces pods "with high-quality medical-grade quality at consumer electronic scale."

The lawsuit maintains that generic risk disclosures about potential manufacturing problems did not cure allegedly misleading affirmative statements about product quality and manufacturing controls. The May 2026 MDC revealed that approximately 7 million pods, representing 8.5% of 2025 global production, were affected by the same type of cannula tear defect.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. When a company's SEC filings describe robust quality controls while manufacturing defects are producing millions of flawed medical devices, investors are denied the information they need to make informed decisions." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 31, 2026

Speak with an attorney about Insulet's disclosure failures or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP — Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PODD Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the PODD lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Insulet made materially false or misleading statements regarding the quality and safety of its Omnipod manufacturing processes during the Class Period, while its Acton, Massachusetts facility was producing pods with defective cannula handling that caused insulin under-delivery. When two Medical Device Corrections revealed the scope of the problem, shares declined significantly.

Q: When did Insulet allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from February 21, 2025 to May 26, 2026. During this time, SEC filings and executive statements allegedly presented a misleading picture of manufacturing quality. The truth emerged through corrective disclosures on March 12, 2026 and May 26, 2026.

Q: What is the PODD lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is August 31, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What if I already sold my PODD shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP