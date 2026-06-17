Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 11, 2026 - NNOX

Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries Holding NNOX: Institutional Investors Face Alleged Portfolio Losses Following Nano-X's $17.5 Million Impairment Disclosure and Manufacturing Restructuring

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors holding positions in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) during the period from March 31, 2025 through April 17, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

NNOX shares declined $0.695 per share, or 24.39%, closing at $2.155 on April 20, 2026, after the Company disclosed a $33.4 million quarterly net loss, a $17.5 million long-lived asset impairment charge, and a fundamental restructuring of its manufacturing operations. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on August 11, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Fiduciaries overseeing portfolios that included NNOX positions during the Class Period should assess whether the securities action presents a recovery opportunity consistent with their obligations to plan participants and beneficiaries. The lawsuit contends that Nano-X and certain officers made materially misleading statements about operational efficiency, manufacturing alignment, and demand for the Company's Nanox.ARC imaging systems while the Company's South Korean chip production facility was allegedly misaligned with actual market demand.

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

Asset managers and pension fund administrators owe duties of prudence and loyalty to plan participants. Where portfolio losses stem from alleged securities fraud, evaluating participation in class action recoveries may be a component of satisfying those obligations. The PSLRA grants institutional investors with the largest financial interest a presumption in favor of lead plaintiff appointment, providing direct oversight of litigation strategy, settlement terms, and fee negotiations.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Institutional holders with significant NNOX positions purchased between March 31, 2025 and April 17, 2026 may hold the largest provable losses, qualifying them for the lead plaintiff presumption under the PSLRA

Lead plaintiff appointment provides fiduciaries with direct input on case strategy, settlement negotiations, and attorney fee approval

Participation as lead plaintiff carries no additional out-of-pocket cost; securities class actions are prosecuted on a contingency basis

The corrective disclosure on April 20, 2026 revealed a 137% year-over-year increase in quarterly net losses, suggesting material information was withheld during the Class Period

Nano-X raised $15 million in gross proceeds through a November 2025 registered direct offering while its stock price was allegedly artificially inflated by the undisclosed manufacturing and demand misalignment

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

Portfolio Impact Assessment

With 69,590,228 ordinary shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025, the 24.39% single-day decline represented substantial aggregate market capitalization destruction. The action alleges that throughout the Class Period, institutional purchasers acquired NNOX shares at prices artificially inflated by statements overstating operational efficiency and product demand while concealing that manufacturing costs and cash burn were escalating unsustainably.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation as lead plaintiff ensures rigorous oversight of the litigation on behalf of all class members and can meaningfully influence the quality of any recovery achieved." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Case Summary

The complaint charges that Nano-X failed to disclose that its self-owned South Korean manufacturing facility was poorly aligned with actual product demand, leading to escalating operating expenses and a $17.5 million impairment charge that was announced alongside total expected restructuring charges of approximately $18.0 million. The same disclosure announced the resignation of the Company's CFO.

Contact us for institutional recovery options or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the NNOX Lawsuit

Q: When did Nano-X allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from March 31, 2025 to April 17, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on April 20, 2026, causing a 24.39% stock decline.

Q: How much did NNOX stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 24.39%, a decline of $0.695 per share, after the Company disclosed a $33.4 million net loss, a $17.5 million impairment charge, a manufacturing restructuring plan, and the departure of its CFO. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if my NNOX losses are small, is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate as a class member.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before August 11, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP