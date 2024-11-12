Levi & Korsinsky Reminds New Fortress Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 18, 2024 - NFE

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in New Fortress Energy Inc. ("New Fortress" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NFE) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of New Fortress investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between December 12, 2022 and August 8, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/new-fortress-energy-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=111417&wire=4

NFE investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleged that defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company's projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while simultaneously minimizing the risk involved in New Fortress' plan to have its Fast Liquefied Natural Gas ("LNG") projects fully operational and to increase business growth globally. In reality, New Fortress' Fast LNG projects failed to fulfill the Company's public statements that its FLNG 1 project would be in service by March 2024. Even following the announcement that these delays were costing the Company upwards of $150 million per quarter, defendants continued to tout the speed at which New Fortress was building facilities. Defendants misled investors by providing the public with materially flawed statements of confidence and growth projections that did not account for these variables.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in New Fortress during the relevant time frame, you have until November 18, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

