Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 22, 2024 in Fox Factory Lawsuit - FOXF

NEW YORK, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Fox Factory Holding Corp. ("Fox Factory" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FOXF) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Fox Factory investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 6, 2021 and November 2, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/fox-factory-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=73364&wire=4

FOXF investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made misleading statements and omissions regarding the Company's business, financial condition, and prospects, particularly with regard to demand for Fox Factory's products and inventory levels. Specifically, the complaint alleges that on November 2, 2023, after the markets closed, Fox Factory filed a Form 8-K with the SEC, reporting that its net sales for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 decreased 19.1% year-over-year due to "higher levels of inventory across various channels." In addition, Fox Factory cut its full-year sales guidance from between $1.67B and $1.70B to between $1.45B and $1.47B, citing continued inventory destocking in its Specialty Sports Group segment. On this news, the price of Fox Factory's common stock declined $22.60, or 37.34%, to close at $60.53 per share on November 3, 2023.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Fox Factory during the relevant time frame, you have until April 22, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

