Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 11, 2024 in Dada Nexus Limited Lawsuit - DADA

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

27 Feb, 2024, 05:45 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Dada Nexus Limited ("Dada Nexus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DADA) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Dada Nexus investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 11, 2023 and January 8, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/dada-nexus-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=68107&wire=4 

DADA investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Dada revenues from online advertising, marketing services, and operations and support costs were materially overstated; (2) as a result, Dada would need to conduct an independent review to ascertain the financial impact and the scope of suspicious practices that led to overstated revenues and costs; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Dada Nexus during the relevant time frame, you have until March 11, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor
New York, NY 10004
[email protected] 
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

