Levi & Korsinsky Reminds SSR Mining Inc. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 17, 2024 - SSRM

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in SSR Mining Inc. ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SSRM) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of SSR Mining investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 23, 2022 and February 27, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/ssr-mining-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=78005&wire=4

SSRM investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) defendants materially overstated SSR Mining's commitment to safety and the efficacy of its safety measures; (2) SSR Mining engaged in unsafe mining practices which were reasonably likely to result in a mining disaster; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in SSR Mining during the relevant time frame, you have until May 17, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP