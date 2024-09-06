Levi & Korsinsky Reminds STMicroelectronics N.V. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 22, 2024 - STM

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in STMicroelectronics N.V. ("STMicroelectronics" or the "Company") (NYSE: STM) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of STMicroelectronics investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between January 25, 2024 and July 24, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/stmicroelectronics-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=100429&wire=4

STM investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, STMicroelectronics disclosed on July 25, 2024, its U.S. GAAP financial results for the second quarter ending June 29, 2024, and subsequently revised its full-year revenue and margin projections downward for the second time within the current fiscal year. The company now anticipates total revenue for 2024 to fall within the range of $13.2 billion to $13.7 billion, a reduction from the prior forecast of $14 billion to $15 billion. Notably, during the fourth-quarter 2023 earnings call held in January, the company had projected 2024 revenues to range between $15.9 billion and $16.9 billion. For the second quarter, revenue experienced a 25.3% decline year-over-year, amounting to $3.23 billion. Additionally, net sales to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and through Distribution channels decreased by 14.9% and 43.7%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. On this news, the stock dropped over 13% during pre-market trading on July 25, 2024.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in STMicroelectronics during the relevant time frame, you have until October 22, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

