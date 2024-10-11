Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Symbotic Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 15, 2024 - SYM

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Symbotic Inc. ("Symbotic" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SYM) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Symbotic investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 6, 2024 and July 29, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/symbotic-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=107688&wire=4

SYM investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, on July 29, 2024, Symbotic announced their 3Q24 financial results and then lowered its revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024. Symbotic attributed their change in guidance to "schedule growth and higher labor costs during the quarter." Analysts commenting on the stock questioned when management first knew and responded to the issues. Following this news, Symbotic's stock price opened at $26.36 per share or approximately 25% below the previous day's close of $35.63 per share.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Symbotic during the relevant time frame, you have until October 15, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP