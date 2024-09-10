Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Walgreens Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 10, 2024 - WBA

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ("Walgreens" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WBA) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Walgreens investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between October 12, 2023 and June 26, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/walgreens-boots-alliance-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=101194&wire=4

WBA investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, on June 27, 2024, Walgreens announced 3Q24 financial results and reduced its revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance on the "significant challenges in the U.S. Retail Pharmacy business stemming from a worse-than-expected consumer environment and challenging pharmacy industry trends." Following this news, Walgreens stock began trading more than 20% lower than the previous day's closing price of $15.65 per share.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Walgreens during the relevant time frame, you have until September 10, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP