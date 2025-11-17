Solution is part of a broader digital transformation, threading heritage with high tech to better serve employees and fans

SAN FRANCISCO and REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) (LS&Co.) are spotlighting their shared vision for the future of retail, powered by AI and cloud innovation. This collaboration underscores LS&Co.'s commitment to using Microsoft technologies to drive enriched and improved consumer experiences across the globe while also increasing productivity with corporate employees.

Driving transformation with Microsoft Copilot and agentic AI

Levi Strauss & Co. partners with Microsoft to develop next-gen superagent Levi Strauss & Co. and Microsoft logo

Levi Strauss & Co., a nearly 175-year-old global apparel brand and denim leader, is embracing modern technologies such as Microsoft 365 Copilot,Copilot Studio, Azure AI Foundry and agentic AI orchestration to accelerate its journey toward becoming a fan-obsessed, best-in-class, direct-to-consumer (DTC) first business. The latest example is a new Azure-native orchestrator agent embedded within Microsoft Teams to help streamline operations and empower employees across corporate, retail and warehouse environments. The orchestrator agent serves as the portal for employees to ask questions, which can then be answered by any number of behind-the-scenes agents, all filtered through one conversational "superagent."

"We're rewiring Levi Strauss & Co. to be a DTC-first, fan-obsessed retailer making every interaction faster, smarter and more personal," said Jason Gowans, chief digital and technology officer, Levis Strauss & Co. "AI sits at the center of that pivot — fueling innovation, elevating employee creativity, unlocking productivity and helping us deliver the connected, memorable experiences that keep our fans returning again and again."

The LS&Co. superagent will oversee an integrated and interconnected group of subagents, with some already deployed and some in development. These subagents are just one of several solutions driving transformation at LS&Co.

LS&Co. is also adopting Microsoft Surface Copilot+ PCs running Windows 11 to handle increasingly complex workloads and embrace the full potential for AI. Employees report the devices and operating system have led to significant improvements in speed, reliability and data handling, with features like the Copilot key helping reduce the time employees spend searching and free up more time for creating. Deploying Microsoft Intune across the company helps LS&Co.'s IT team with zero-touch device onboarding and application deployment. GitHub Copilot is accelerating the pace of innovation from Levi's developers working on key projects involving observability, quality engineering, release management and more.

A cloud foundation with Azure

As part of its broader digital transformation efforts, LS&Co. is relying on Microsoft Azure to move application workloads from on-premises data centers. The company used the Azure Migrate and GitHub Copilot to plan and execute the move before consolidating its private data center environment in the cloud. LS&Co. is also leveraging Azure AI Foundry and Semantic Kernel to build intelligent automation capabilities. These solutions power security agents and policy orchestration, enabling LS&Co. to maintain a zero-trust security model while scaling AI-driven innovation across its global operations.

"Levi Strauss & Co. exemplifies how iconic brands can reinvent themselves with cloud and AI technologies," said Keith Mercier, vice president, Worldwide Retail and Consumer Goods Industry, Microsoft. "From unlocking scale to enabling creativity and innovation, we're proud of how we're partnering with Levi's to weave AI into every experience for employees and fans."

