Levi Strauss & Co., Sainsbury's, The Orchard, And More Harness Neo4j Aura On AWS

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neo4j Ⓡ, the leader in graph technology and an AWS Advanced Technology Partner , announced today that Neo4j Aura Enterprise is globally available in all Amazon Web Services (AWS) Regions . Customers can now seamlessly integrate Neo4j Aura, a fully managed cloud graph database, with cloud-native applications running on AWS.

Neo4j Aura is built on the graph-native Neo4j platform, which is trusted by over 800 customers around the world. It is designed to add graph-powered intelligence to cloud-based applications, delivering new data insights with real-time performance.

Aura powers more than 4,000 applications that together run over 5 billion graph queries per month. Customers choose Neo4j for massive graph data workloads, proven to deliver millisecond response times for even the most complex multi-hop queries spanning billions of nodes and relationships .

Neo4j Aura Enterprise augments and seamlessly operates with other services on AWS using connectors. By purchasing Neo4j Aura Enterprise in AWS Marketplace , customers benefit from simplified, consolidated billing, by combining their Neo4j Aura and AWS usage. In most cases, customers can use their AWS financial commitments towards the purchase of Neo4j Aura.

"We are thrilled to continue building on our work with Neo4j to make it even easier for customers to get up and running with graph databases," said Matt Asay, Head of Open Source Strategy and Marketing, AWS. "With Neo4j Aura Enterprise available in AWS Marketplace, customers have a great option for building and deploying cost-effective, highly available connected data applications and can easily integrate them with their existing workflows."

Neo4j Aura – Graph Technology Trusted by +75% of the Fortune 100

Customers use Neo4j Aura Enterprise to run their knowledge graphs, real-time recommendations, and fraud and exception reporting, to better understand their supply chains, compliance management, and many more context-driven systems.

Levi Strauss & Co . is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. With agility and sustainability as one of their core company values, Levi's wanted a service that matches their data-first, analytics-first mindset. Debdulal Mahanty, Director, Digital Technologies of Levi Strauss & Co., explained why Neo4j Aura Enterprise was chosen to drive agility, sustainability, and product development efficiencies.

"Neo4j has been our partner in digital transformation for almost three years, during which we have deployed six impactful applications to streamline our go-to-market processes. At Levi Strauss & Co., we have a passion for solving challenging business problems and increasing our agility across our operations. With Neo4j Aura Enterprise, we're able to reduce application build time and take advantage of the power of self-service databases with none of the database management overhead."

The Orchard is a global leader in music distribution, revolutionizing the way artists market, distribute, and monetize their content. Jacob Fowler, Chief Technology Officer at The Orchard, explained why his team has chosen to partner with Neo4j Aura Enterprise running on AWS to support their complex user permissions and metadata modeling architecture.

"We recognized from the start that our business needed to solve a connected data problem – the management of complex interrelationships between artists, albums, sound recordings, labels, managers, and employees, making this partnership with Neo4j a perfect fit," said Fowler. "With Neo4j Aura Enterprise, we've built a scalable, cloud-based knowledge graph to visualize, analyze, and navigate the way our organization manages its various interconnected entities. Now, we can effectively manage our costs with transparent pricing, leaving us free to focus our efforts on running our business, not running a graph database."

About Neo4j

Neo4j is the leader in graph database technology. As the world's most widely deployed graph database, we help global brands – including Comcast , NASA , UBS , and Volvo Cars – to reveal and predict how people, processes, and systems are interrelated. Using this relationships-first approach, applications built with Neo4j tackle connected data challenges such as analytics and artificial intelligence , fraud detection , real-time recommendations , and knowledge graphs . Find out more at neo4j.com .

