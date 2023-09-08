LEVIATHAN GOLD ANNOUNCES SHARE CONSOLIDATION

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Leviathan Gold Ltd. ("Leviathan", the "Company") (TSXV: LVX) (Germany: 0GP) announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has authorized the implementation of a consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every five (5) pre-consolidation common shares (the "Consolidation"). Currently, the Company has 99,783,831 common shares issued and outstanding, and upon consolidation, there will be approximately 19,956,766 common shares issued and outstanding.

The Consolidation is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The effective date and further details of the Consolidation will be disclosed in a subsequent news release following receipt of all requisite approvals.

On behalf of the Company,

Luke Norman, Chief Executive Officer and Director

