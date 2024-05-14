Second international base to be established in the US

Firm targets $2bn+ revenues alongside a new delivery centre to create 250 jobs

LOOP technology to decarbonise hard to abate sectors, capturing the carbon from methane and producing millions of tonnes of clean hydrogen and net zero graphene

On-site production to mitigate supply chain challenges

CAMBRIDGE, England, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading British climate tech firm Levidian has unveiled ambitious plans to establish a new base in the US to serve its growing customer portfolio in North America. The base will be the company's second outside of the UK, having opened a new office in Abu Dhabi earlier this month.

Levidian continues global expansion with entry into North America

Powered by its patented LOOP technology, Levidian provides a comprehensive decarbonisation service for customers, capturing the carbon from methane gas before it is burned and turning it into clean hydrogen and high-quality graphene, a nanomaterial used as an additive to drive process efficiencies and enhance the performance of materials as wide-ranging as concrete, batteries and plastics.

The solution can be deployed anywhere with a methane source and is designed to function as a self-contained modular system that can quickly and easily be retrofitted to existing infrastructure, providing businesses with their own on-site supply of hydrogen and solid carbon.

The company is in discussion with a variety of potential customers in the US and Canada and is already working with Canadian firm Strategic Resources to deploy LOOP as part of the world's largest green iron plant in Québec. Other projects in the pipeline include gas distribution, heavy industrial users and battery manufacturers.

Levidian CEO John Hartley, said: "We're on a mission to help the hardest-to-abate sectors on the planet to decarbonise and believe our technology could play a critical role in tackling emissions from industry, which contributes almost one-third of overall greenhouse gas emissions in the US alone.

"By capturing the carbon from methane and turning this potent greenhouse gas into a valuable source of hydrogen and high-quality graphene, we can fundamentally change the economics of decarbonisation and unlock mechanisms for further carbon reduction. This will pave the way to a new relationship between planet and profit as we make the transition to a lower carbon future, while unlocking new opportunities for growth and job creation."

The company is targeting revenues upwards of $2bn by 2030 and intends to establish a Regional Delivery Centre in the US, which is expected to create around 250 jobs in research and development and manufacturing. Two new team members have also been appointed to lead on business development within the region.

Find out more: www.levidian.com

