LEVIEV DIAMONDS & NETFLIX TINDER SWINDLER STARS COLLABORATE ON DIAMOND BRACELET, STRONGER TOGETHER

In the Netflix documentary which aired in February 2022, imposter Shimon Hayut, embarked on an international campaign of deception, pretending to be a diamond heir and member of the Leviev family, conning his victims out of millions of dollars through the Tinder app.

The jewelry collaboration was the brainchild of Chagit Leviev who reached out to the women after the documentary aired. She commented "These women were courageous enough to go on Netflix and tell the whole world how they were deceived. I felt their pain as a woman, and I wanted to reach out to them to offer our support to do something together." Leviev continues, "My wish is that this inspiring collaboration will bring this unfortunate experience to a positive closure by demonstrating women supporting women, and speaking up to bring justice against all criticism, because women are STRONGER TOGETHER."

The Stronger Together bracelet was designed by the three women and features two golden rings and two natural diamonds, interlocking within each other. "Being able to come together and show that we are strong and powerful women through the collaboration has been amazing," said Fjellhoy, Elisabeths, and Charlotte. "We want to thank the real Leviev Diamond family, and specifically Chagit for bringing us all together and bringing closure to this nightmare."

The bracelet goes on sale on Friday, June 17th and retails for $169 with all profits going directly to the women to help them recoup their financial losses from Hayut. 10% of the profits will be donated to charity on their behalf.

STRONGER TOGETHER

MATERIAL:

Sterling Silver 18K Gold Vermeil

DIMENSIONS:

6" + 1" + 1" Length

CARAT WEIGHT/SIZE:

Total Weight 0.14 ct

RETAIL: $169

ABOUT LEVIEV DIAMONDS:

Leviev is one of the world's largest privately held diamond manufacturer and distributor, entirely independent of external suppliers, having its own widespread sources of rough goods through ownerships in mines around the world. Founded by the 'King of Diamonds', renowned diamantaire, business mogul, and philanthropist Lev Leviev, LEVIEV operates at every level of the diamond pipeline; from ownership in diamond mines, rough trading, cutting, and polishing, all the way to designing, manufacturing, and marketing prestigious diamond jewelry. www.leviev.com

