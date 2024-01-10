Levine Lee Elevates Alison Bonelli to Partner

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Lee LLP is pleased to announce that it has elected Alison M. Bonelli to the partnership, effective January 1, 2024.

"Alison Bonelli is a gifted and versatile trial lawyer with a proven ability to lead complex litigation matters, whether high value commercial disputes or white collar securities enforcement defense matters," said Kenneth E. Lee , adding: "She brings to her clients sound judgment and persuasive communication skills in obtaining successful results." Seth L. Levine noted: "We could not be more pleased or fortunate to have Alison as our partner. She is an extraordinary lawyer and colleague, and we look forward to her taking an increased leadership role within the firm."

Ms. Bonelli has represented corporations and individuals in a wide range of high-profile matters, both criminal and civil. She is currently part of a team representing Greg Tournant, the former chief investment officer of Allianz Global Investors U.S.'s Structured Products Group, in a prosecution that the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York has characterized as "one of the most significant corporate prosecutions in history."

Ms. Bonelli clerked for the late Hon. William H. Pauley III of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. She is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania Law School, cum laude, and Georgetown University, cum laude.

About Levine Lee

Levine Lee LLP is widely recognized as one of the most prominent litigation boutiques handling some of the nation's most significant and contentious securities litigation, white collar criminal, and complex civil litigation matters.

Levine Lee has been recognized by Law360 twice as a White Collar Practice Group of the Year; Chambers USA as a leading firm for Securities Litigation and White Collar Crime and Government Investigations; and Benchmark Litigation for Dispute Resolution. The firm has been featured twice on the National Law Journal's Litigation Boutiques Hot List, and its attorneys have been honored by Lawdragon, Chambers and Benchmark Litigation.

