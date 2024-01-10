Levine Lee Elevates Alison Bonelli to Partner

News provided by

Levine Lee LLP

10 Jan, 2024, 10:22 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Lee LLP is pleased to announce that it has elected Alison M. Bonelli to the partnership, effective January 1, 2024.

Continue Reading
Alison M. Bonelli, Levine Lee LLP
Alison M. Bonelli, Levine Lee LLP

"Alison Bonelli is a gifted and versatile trial lawyer with a proven ability to lead complex litigation matters, whether high value commercial disputes or white collar securities enforcement defense matters," said Kenneth E. Lee, adding: "She brings to her clients sound judgment and persuasive communication skills in obtaining successful results." Seth L. Levine noted: "We could not be more pleased or fortunate to have Alison as our partner. She is an extraordinary lawyer and colleague, and we look forward to her taking an increased leadership role within the firm."

Ms. Bonelli has represented corporations and individuals in a wide range of high-profile matters, both criminal and civil. She is currently part of a team representing Greg Tournant, the former chief investment officer of Allianz Global Investors U.S.'s Structured Products Group, in a prosecution that the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York has characterized as "one of the most significant corporate prosecutions in history."

Ms. Bonelli clerked for the late Hon. William H. Pauley III of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. She is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania Law School, cum laude, and Georgetown University, cum laude. 

About Levine Lee

Levine Lee LLP is widely recognized as one of the most prominent litigation boutiques handling some of the nation's most significant and contentious securities litigation, white collar criminal, and complex civil litigation matters.

Levine Lee has been recognized by Law360 twice as a White Collar Practice Group of the Year; Chambers USA as a leading firm for Securities Litigation and White Collar Crime and Government Investigations; and Benchmark Litigation for Dispute Resolution. The firm has been featured twice on the National Law Journal's Litigation Boutiques Hot List, and its attorneys have been honored by Lawdragon, Chambers and Benchmark Litigation.

SOURCE Levine Lee LLP

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.