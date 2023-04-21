Levine Lee Expands Litigation Team with Addition of Villanova Law Professor Steven L. Chanenson, Who Joins as Of Counsel

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Lee LLP, a prominent New York litigation boutique, is proud to announce that Steven L. Chanenson, one of the nation's leading scholars of criminal law and sentencing, is joining the firm as Of Counsel.

Chanenson is Professor of Law at the Charles Widger School of Law at Villanova University, where he teaches sentencing, pre-trial detention, criminal law, and criminal procedure. He is the former chair of the Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing, an elected member of the American Law Institute, and a managing editor of the Federal Sentencing Reporter.

"Few people possess the breadth and excellence of experience in criminal law as Steve Chanenson – a noted scholar, former federal prosecutor, trial lawyer, Supreme Court clerk, public servant," Levine Lee partner Kenneth E. Lee said. "There is almost nothing he has not done – and done at the highest level of accomplishment."

Earlier in his career, Chanenson served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois in the Criminal Division and was a litigator with Jenner & Block LLP. He clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justice William J. Brennan Jr. and served in the chambers of Justice David H. Souter. Chanenson received his undergraduate and master's degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and his law degree from the University of Chicago Law School.

"I have been following Levine Lee's groundbreaking work in white-collar criminal defense and complex civil litigation for many years and have enormous respect for their combination of relentless advocacy, legal ingenuity, and integrity. Their work stands at the top of the legal profession," Chanenson said. "While I intend to continue teaching, publishing, and lecturing, I have wanted to contribute directly to the active representation of clients in high-profile matters. I am excited to do that with this team, at this level."

Levine Lee partner Seth L. Levine noted: "One of the hallmarks of our work is staying on the leading edge of developments in the law to harness the most sustained, vigorous, and steadfast arguments on behalf of our clients, even in the face of long odds and limitless resources on the opposing side. Steve Chanenson's intellect, expertise, and varied background makes him a formidable addition to our team."

Levine Lee LLP provides creative solutions to the most challenging civil litigation, white collar and securities enforcement matters. The firm combines forceful advocacy and sophisticated counsel to tackle complex problems faced by companies and individuals. Our attorneys are trial lawyers, appellate advocates, legal counselors and crisis managers, with broad prior experience as private practitioners and federal prosecutors.

Levine Lee was named among Law360's 2022 White Collar Practice Groups of the Year and has been recognized by Legal 500, Chambers USA, and Benchmark Litigation. The firm also has been featured twice on National Law Journal's Litigation Boutiques Hot List.

