Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Acquires Resolution Economics in Partnership With Existing Management

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, announced that it has acquired Resolution Economics, LLC ("Resolution" or the "Company") in partnership with the existing management team. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Resolution is a specialty consulting firm that provides economic and statistical analysis as well as expert testimony to leading law firms and corporations in labor & employment and commercial litigation matters. Resolution specializes in highly complex class action lawsuits and, as such, employs a highly technical workforce, including 14 with PhDs and 23 with master's degrees. In addition, the company has over 70 SAS programmers, and 17 Resolution professionals have served as expert witnesses. Founded in 1998, Resolution is headquartered in Los Angeles and has additional offices in Washington, DC, Chicago, IL, and New York, NY.

Matthew Rich, Managing Director at LLCP, stated, "We have been very impressed by the industry-leading business the Resolution management team has built over the years. The Company's history of solving complex issues has enabled it to become a critical partner to many of its blue-chip clients. We are excited to partner with the management team to continue to grow Resolution for the mutual benefit of all stakeholders."

Ali Saad, Managing Partner of Resolution Economics, added, "Resolution has developed into a world-class consulting firm by always putting the interests of our clients first, constantly innovating, and identifying new opportunities to create value. Our partnership with LLCP provides our firm the resources to invest in the human capital and technology needed to expand the services we offer to our clients. LLCP has a long history of being a value-added partner to its portfolio companies, and I look forward to our collaboration contributing meaningfully to the continued growth of our business."

The investment in Resolution follows a number of prior investments made by LLCP in the legal information industry, including Law Business Research and Best Lawyers. It will be the seventh investment from LLCP Lower Middle Market Fund, L.P.

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor to LLCP. Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to Resolution.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 36-year track record of successfully investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, professional services, education and engineered products. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. This unique structure provides a less dilutive solution for management teams and entrepreneurs, while delivering growth and income with a significantly lower risk profile.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by six partners who have worked together for an average of 22 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed over $10.7 billion of institutional capital across 14 investment funds and has invested in over 80 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $6.4 billion of assets – including its most recent flagship fund, Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P., which closed in 2018 with $2.5 billion of committed capital – and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Chicago, Charlotte, London, Stockholm and The Hague.

