Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Acquires the Expert Institute

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, announced today that it has acquired the Expert Institute ("EI" or the "Company") from Spectrum Equity in partnership with management. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in New York City, the Expert Institute is a leading provider of outsourced legal services to the attorney market. EI's network and technology platform connect law firm clients with high-quality expert witnesses, medical professionals, and AI-enabled due diligence solutions to drive enhanced case outcomes. The platform streamlines the process of expert engagement, offering tools and resources to help legal teams identify and collaborate with specialists for litigation support, case consultations, and testimony.

"We are excited to partner with the Expert Institute, a market leader in expert witness connection and intelligence solutions to the legal community," said Matthew Rich, Partner at LLCP. "EI has built a stellar reputation due to best-in-class service capabilities, which have driven an incredibly loyal client base and a long-term track record of consistent growth. Outsourced legal services has been a core LLCP investment vertical, and we are excited to help build on the Company's impressive trajectory to date."

"Joining forces with LLCP is an exciting next step in the Expert Institute's journey," said Michael Talve, Founder and CEO of the Company, who will continue leading EI under LLCP's ownership and maintain significant equity ownership alongside LLCP. "This partnership will allow us to expand our platform, enhance our service offerings, and accelerate growth for the benefit of both our clients and our employees. We've always been committed to empowering law firms with the foremost, data-driven expert insights, and with the backing of LLCP, we can further scale the business while maintaining the high-quality support that our legal partners rely on."

EI is the seventh platform investment in Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Lower Middle Market Fund III, L.P. Across its funds, LLCP has invested extensively in the legal services space, including investments in Law Business Research, Resolution Economics, BigHand, Best Lawyers and West Academic.

LLCP was advised by Honigman LLP, Houlihan Lokey, Inc. and Robert W. Baird & Co. EI was advised by Aeris Partners LLC and Cooley LLP.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 40-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including Business Services, Franchising & Multi-unit, Education & Training and Engineered Products & Manufacturing. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. LLCP believes that by investing in a combination of debt and equity securities, it offers management teams growth capital in a highly tailored, flexible investment structure that can be a more attractive alternative than traditional private equity.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by 10 partners who have worked at LLCP for an average of 20 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $14.8 billion of institutional capital across 15 investment funds and has invested in over 100 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $10.2 billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Miami, London, Stockholm, Amsterdam and Frankfurt.

