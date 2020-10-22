Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Acquires Triskelion

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), a global private equity firm, announced today that it has acquired Ducares B.V. ("Triskelion" or the "Company") from First Dutch Innovations ("FDI").

Triskelion, operating under the trade names Triskelion and Ducares, is a specialized provider of high-end food & feed testing services, complemented by compliance & risk management services. The Company's service offerings span a broad range of niche capabilities including nutrient, residue, bio- and genetically modified organisms ("GMO") analyses. From its centrally located and state-of-the-art laboratory headquarters in Utrecht, the Company is well-positioned to support clients with high-end, innovative testing and consultancy services.

Robert-Jan Raterink, Managing Director of Triskelion, commented, "We believe that LLCP is optimally positioned to help us further build the Company. We are excited to join LLCP's global network and believe that their strategic expertise and M&A capabilities will help us develop further as a high-end niche platform, supporting us in continuing to provide our customers with the services and quality we are reputed for."

Wouter Snoeijers, Managing Director at LLCP, commented, "We are very excited to announce this partnership with the Triskelion team and see a substantial opportunity to contribute to its continued success. We believe that Triskelion is uniquely positioned in its end markets and are excited to support the various growth initiatives. We look forward to working with Robert-Jan and his outstanding team of highly qualified employees on the next chapter of the Company's journey."

Triskelion will be the second investment from Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Europe II, SCSp.

LLCP was advised by KPMG (commercial, financial and tax), NautaDutilh (legal) and CFI (M&A).

FDI was advised by PwC (M&A), Allen & Overy and CorporateWise (legal).

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 37-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, professional services, education and engineered products. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. This unique structure provides a less dilutive solution for management teams and entrepreneurs, while delivering growth and income with a significantly lower risk profile.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by seven partners who have worked together for an average of 21 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $11 billion of institutional capital across 14 investment funds and has invested in over 85 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages approximately $7 billion of assets – including its most recent flagship fund, Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P., which closed in 2018 with $2.5 billion of committed capital – and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm and The Hague.

Contact:

Mark Semer or Ross Lovern

Kekst CNC

(917) 439-3507 or (917) 842-7205

SOURCE Levine Leichtman Capital Partners