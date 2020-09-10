Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Announces Investment Team Promotions

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), a middle-market private equity firm with a 37-year track record of successfully investing across various targeted sectors, today announced several promotions:

Tannaz Chapman to Managing Director

to Managing Director Michael Knapp to Director

to Director Jay Berajawala to Associate Director

to Associate Director Steven Korff to Associate Director

to Associate Director Monty Ismail to Associate Director

to Associate Director Robert Papetti to Senior Associate

to Senior Associate Alexander Bruno to Senior Associate

LLCP also announced that Ted Jeon has joined the firm as a Director on the Investment Management Team. Mr. Jeon was previously a Principal at Kohlberg & Company.

Matthew Frankel, a Managing Partner at LLCP, said, "We are pleased to reward several outstanding investment professionals with well-deserved promotions. Each has worked exceedingly hard on behalf of our firm and portfolio companies to create value on behalf of our investors. We are proud of our ability to develop great talent and confident that these individuals will continue to grow professionally as part of LLCP for years to come."

Michael Weinberg, a Managing Partner at LLCP, added, "We are also pleased to welcome Ted Jeon to LLCP. Ted has an outstanding reputation and strong track record, and we believe he will make significant contributions to our continued success."

Full biographies of all the executives named in this release can be found at https://www.llcp.com/about/our-team.

