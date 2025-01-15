Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Announces Key Firm Promotions

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), a Los-Angeles based private equity firm, today announced the promotions of several members of its Investment Management team, effective January 1, 2025. The promotions are as follows:

Steven Korff has been promoted to Director.

has been promoted to Director. Landon Budenholzer , Will Hanrahan , Kevin Jin and Alexander Ventriglia have been promoted to Associate Director.

and have been promoted to Associate Director. Boris Nguyen has been promoted to Senior Associate.

LLCP also announced that Te'Rhon O'Neal has joined the firm as an Associate Director on the Investment Management team.

"We are thrilled to congratulate Steven, Landon, Will, Kevin, Alexander, and Boris on their well-deserved promotions," commented Michael Weinberg, LLCP Managing Partner. "Their dedication and leadership have been instrumental to our Firm's growth, and we are excited to see the impact they will continue to make in their new roles."

Matthew Frankel, LLCP Managing Partner, added, "We are pleased to welcome Te'Rhon, whose significant investment experience will make him a strong addition to our team. As we reflect on another exceptional year at LLCP, we are immensely proud of the talented team we've built, and we look forward to driving continued growth and success together."

Full bios of the professionals being promoted can be viewed here: llcp.com/team.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 40-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including Business Services, Franchising & Multi-unit, Education & Training and Engineered Products & Manufacturing. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. LLCP believes that by investing in a combination of debt and equity securities, it offers management teams growth capital in a highly tailored, flexible investment structure that can be a more attractive alternative than traditional private equity.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by 10 partners who have worked at LLCP for an average of 20 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $15.6 billion of institutional capital across 15 investment funds and has invested in over 100 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $10.0 billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Miami, London, Stockholm, Amsterdam and Frankfurt.

Contact: Isabel Moon, [email protected]

SOURCE Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC