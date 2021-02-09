Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Announces Promotions and Expands European Investment Team

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), an international investment firm, announced today that John O'Neill has been promoted to Head of Europe and David Cowan to Senior Managing Director, both of whom are based in LLCP's London office. Mr. O'Neill has also been named to the firm's Investment Committee.

As Head of Europe, Mr. O'Neill will manage LLCP's rapidly growing team of 10 professionals in its three European offices in London, The Hague and Stockholm.

Additionally, LLCP announced that it has expanded its European investment team with the hiring of Aqil Sohail as Associate Director and Zue Leong as Senior Associate. Mr. Sohail and Ms. Leong will be based in LLCP's London office and will participate in investment due diligence, transaction execution and portfolio management.

Michael Weinberg, Managing Partner of LLCP, commented, "We are pleased to recognize John and David's exceptional investment and leadership skills with these well-deserved promotions. They have contributed meaningfully to the development of LLCP in Europe, including the successful closing of LLCP's second European fund last year."

Matthew Frankel, Managing Partner of LLCP, added, "We are thrilled to welcome Aqil and Zue to LLCP. Aqil and Zue bring significant investment experience individually and we believe each will be a critical part of our continued success."

Prior to joining LLCP, Mr. Sohail was an Investment Manager with CBPE, a London-based private equity firm, where he was responsible for the origination, evaluation and execution of new investment opportunities and portfolio company management. Prior to that, he was a member of the investment team at CCMP Capital, a US-based private equity firm, and was an Associate at B&B Investment Partners where he focused on investments in the consumer space. Mr. Sohail began his career at Lazard in London as a member of the Mergers & Acquisitions team. Mr. Sohail received a B.Sc. in Accounting and Finance from The London School of Economics.

Prior to joining LLCP, Ms. Leong was a Vice President with Denham Capital, a Houston-based private equity firm, where she evaluated new transactions and managed portfolio companies with a focus on the Power and Renewables sector. She began her career at Citigroup in London as a member of the Power & Utilities Investment Banking team and Consumer & Retail Investment Banking team. Ms. Leong received a MEng in Biomedical Engineering from Imperial College London.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 37-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, professional services, education and engineered products. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $11.2 billion of institutional capital across 14 investment funds and has invested in over 90 portfolio companies. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by seven partners who have worked at LLCP for an average of 21 years. The firm currently manages approximately $7.3 billion of assets – including its most recent flagship fund, Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P., which closed in 2018 with $2.5 billion of committed capital, and its most recent European fund, Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Europe II SCSp, which closed in 2020 with €463 million of committed capital. LLCP has offices in Los Angeles, London, The Hague, Stockholm, New York, Chicago, Charlotte and Miami.

