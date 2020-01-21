Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Continues to Expand European Investment Team

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP") announced today that it has expanded its European investment team with the hiring of Josh Kaufman as Managing Director and Luc Sandmann as Associate Director. Mr. Kaufman and Mr. Sandmann will be based in LLCP's London office and will focus on Structured Equity investments across the UK and Northern Europe.

John O'Neill, LLCP's Head of European Fund Investments, commented, "We are excited to continue our growth and commitment to Europe with these meaningful additions. Josh bolsters our senior European team with his significant investment experience and a large network across the UK and Europe. Luc brings a wealth of experience, including a strong network in the Benelux region. Josh and Luc will be a critical part of our continued success."

Mr. Kaufman previously worked at LLCP from 2011-2016. Prior to re-joining LLCP, Mr. Kaufman was a Partner with Inflexion Private Equity Partners, a mid-market private equity fund investing across the UK and Northern Europe, where he sourced and led investments focused on education, business services and TMT. His previous experience includes principal investing at Leeds Equity Partners in New York and investment banking at Robert W. Baird in Chicago.

Mr. Sandmann joins LLCP from Active Capital Company, an Amsterdam-based private equity firm. Previously, he worked as an investment banker at the M&A advisory practice of Lazard, where he executed transactions across various sectors in the Benelux countries.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 36-year track record of successfully investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, professional services, education and engineered products. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. This unique structure provides a less dilutive solution for management teams and entrepreneurs, while delivering growth and income with a significantly lower risk profile.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by seven partners who have worked together for an average of 21 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed over $10.8 billion of institutional capital across 14 investment funds and has invested in over 80 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $6.9 billion of assets – including its most recent flagship fund, Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P., which closed in 2018 with $2.5 billion of committed capital – and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm and The Hague.

Media Contact:

Mark Semer or Ross Lovern

Kekst CNC

mark.semer@kekstcnc.com, ross.lovern@kekstcnc.com

(212) 521-4800

SOURCE Levine Leichtman Capital Partners