Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Invests in Prime Global Medical Communications in Partnership with Founder and Management

LONDON, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), a global private equity firm, announced today that it has invested in Prime Global Medical Communications Ltd. ("Prime Global" or the "Company") in partnership with its founder and management team.

Founded in 1997, Prime Global is a global medical communications and market access group that provides the world's leading biotech, pharmaceutical and healthcare businesses with full-service professional communications, including healthcare strategy and consultancy, scientific and medical communications, consumer health, patient-integrated science, and market access. The Company is an active player in a market that is poised for rapid growth as a result of increased spending on pharmaceutical research and development and outsourcing by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Prime Global employs more than 250 people and has offices in the U.K. (London, Knutsford, Macclesfield, Brighton, Oxford and Cambridge), the U.S. (New York and San Francisco), and satellite locations in San Diego, Germany, and New Zealand.

As a leader in its sector, Prime Global has longstanding client relationships and a successful track record of delivering consistently high-quality content and strategic consulting to its customers. The Company will continue to be run by the existing executive team led by Founder and CEO, Graeme Peterson.

Graeme Peterson commented, "Prime Global is committed to helping our clients transform global health and patient outcomes, now and for future generations. We were looking for a partner to share this vision and match our people-first culture, and we have found that in LLCP. Their expertise and investment will allow us to develop additional capabilities, platforms, and tools to deliver more value for our people, clients, and ultimately, patients."

John O'Neill, Head of Europe at LLCP, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Prime Global and look forward to supporting its continued success. With Prime Global's strong leadership, ambitious strategic growth plans, and great market position, we are very excited about what the future holds."

Prime Global will be the fifth investment from Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Europe II, SCSp.

LLCP was advised by Results Healthcare (M&A), PWC (financial & tax), Goodwin Procter (legal) and CIL (commercial).

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 37-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, professional services, education and engineered products. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $11.7 billion of institutional capital across 15 investment funds and has invested in over 90 portfolio companies. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by seven partners who have worked at LLCP for an average of 21 years. The firm currently manages approximately $8.2 billion of assets – including its most recent flagship fund, Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P., which closed in 2018 with $2.5 billion of committed capital, and its most recent European fund, Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Europe II SCSp, which closed in 2020 with €463 million of committed capital. LLCP has offices in Los Angeles, London, The Hague, Stockholm, New York, Chicago, Charlotte and Miami.

