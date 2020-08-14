Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Portfolio Company Capsa Healthcare Acquires RoboPharma

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capsa Healthcare ("Capsa"), a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), announced today that it has acquired NewRobo Development B.V. and subsidiaries (collectively, "RoboPharma"). RoboPharma, based in Waalwijk, Netherlands, creates and implements pharmacy automation solutions for some of the largest pharmacies in Europe.

Capsa is a leading provider of innovative, highly engineered workflow products that increase efficiency and reduce costs, enhance medication security, and tighten inventory control across healthcare settings worldwide. Capsa's core offerings include mobile workstations, medication management solutions, and pharmacy automation products sold to over 3,000 end customers, including leading health systems, senior care communities, and major retail and institutional pharmacies. Capsa was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon with additional production facilities in Columbus, Ohio and Agua Prieta, Mexico.

Frank van der Vaart, owner and CEO of RoboPharma, commented, "In Capsa and LLCP, we've found both the partner and financial sponsor to help us take RoboPharma to the next level. We're excited about what this combination can create, as Capsa offers RoboPharma strategic support to accelerate our growth plans in Europe and the United States."

Avi Zisman, CEO of Capsa, added, "RoboPharma's market leading products, people, and reputation make it a perfect addition to the Capsa platform. This partnership extends Capsa's pharmacy automation product portfolio, enhances our engineering and support capabilities, and expands our geographic presence in Europe."

Andrew Schwartz, a Partner at LLCP, stated, "We are excited to demonstrate our continued support of Capsa through this acquisition. RoboPharma strengthens Capsa's ability to provide highly-valued, comprehensive pharmacy automation solutions to its clients across the globe."

Capsa is a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Fund VI, L.P.



About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 37-year track record of successfully investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, professional services, education and engineered products. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. This unique structure provides a less dilutive solution for management teams and entrepreneurs, while delivering growth and income with a significantly lower risk profile.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by seven partners who have worked together for an average of 21 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $11 billion of institutional capital across 14 investment funds and has invested in over 85 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages approximately $7 billion of assets – including its most recent flagship fund, Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P., which closed in 2018 with $2.5 billion of committed capital – and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm and The Hague.

Contact:

Mark Semer or Ross Lovern

Kekst CNC

(917) 439-3507 or (917) 842-7205

SOURCE Levine Leichtman Capital Partners