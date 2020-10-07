Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Portfolio Company Monte Nido Acquires Rosewood Ranch

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monte Nido & Affiliates ("Monte Nido") a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), announced today that it has acquired Rosewood Ranch, L.P. ("Rosewood"), the operator of three eating disorder treatment facilities in the greater Phoenix, Arizona market. Founded in 1998, Rosewood is an industry pioneer, offering curated treatment modalities for both adolescent and adult patient populations.

Monte Nido is a market-leading eating disorder treatment platform now operating 29 facilities across eleven states nationwide. With a track record of clinical excellence, Monte Nido has successfully treated adult and adolescent patients since its founding in 1996. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Monte Nido now offers residential and outpatient services through four brands: Monte Nido, Oliver-Pyatt Centers, Clementine and Rosewood. This acquisition provides Monte Nido with an inpatient service offering, augmenting its comprehensive continuum of care.

Candy Henderson, CEO of Monte Nido, commented, "We are excited to add Rosewood to our national footprint of best-in-class treatment facilities. The acquisition expands Monte Nido's treatment offerings and geographic reach, enabling us to serve a greater portion of those seeking treatment."

Matthew Rich, a Senior Managing Director with LLCP, added, "We are pleased to demonstrate our continued support of Monte Nido through this acquisition. We see a powerful combination between the strong reputation Rosewood has built over its 22-year history and the strategic leadership of Candy and the Monte Nido team."

Monte Nido is an investment of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Fund V, L.P.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 37-year track record of successfully investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, professional services, healthcare, education and engineered products. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. This unique structure provides a less dilutive solution for management teams and entrepreneurs, while delivering growth and income with a significantly lower risk profile.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by seven partners who have worked together for an average of 21 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $11 billion of institutional capital across 14 investment funds and has invested in over 85 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages approximately $7 billion of assets – including its most recent flagship fund, Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P., which closed in 2018 with $2.5 billion of committed capital – and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm and The Hague.

