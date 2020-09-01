Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Portfolio Company Squla Acquires Scoyo

DEN HAAG, The Netherlands, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Squla (which is formally incorporated as "Futurewhiz"), a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), announced today that it has acquired Scoyo, the leading online learning platform for primary and secondary school students in the German market.

Squla is the leading consumer education company in the Netherlands and provides interactive educational tools for primary school pupils (Squla) and secondary school students (WRTS). Squla is linked to the national curriculum and is designed to supplement a student's education in a fun and adaptive way. The company's products are used in over 50,000 classrooms and by over 1.4 million users throughout the Netherlands, Belgium and Poland. With the acquisition of Scoyo, Squla is continuing its international expansion. Over 7 million potential users in the German market will now be able to benefit from more than 4,000 curriculum-based lessons and over 10,000 exercises, which will soon grow to over 70,000.

Serge Bueters, CEO of Squla, stated, "It's our goal to give as many children as possible access to our popular Squla platform and support them in their education. Squla enables each child to do this at their own level and pace and in accordance with the curriculum, which results in better learning performances. By acquiring Scoyo, we are now able to offer our products to millions of children in the German market, and the free use of Scoyo in the classroom strongly resonates with our mission of giving every child the opportunity to grow."

Wouter Snoeijers, Managing Director Benelux at LLCP, commented, "We are very proud to support the Squla team in this exciting step in further building its international platform. We believe this acquisition opens up a very large and fast-growing market for the company and welcome the Scoyo team to the organization."

Squla is a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Europe, L.P.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 37-year track record of successfully investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, professional services, education and engineered products. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. This unique structure provides a less dilutive solution for management teams and entrepreneurs, while delivering growth and income with a significantly lower risk profile.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by seven partners who have worked together for an average of 21 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $11 billion of institutional capital across 14 investment funds and has invested in over 85 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages approximately $7 billion of assets – including its most recent flagship fund, Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P., which closed in 2018 with $2.5 billion of committed capital – and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm and The Hague.

