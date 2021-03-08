Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Portfolio Company Therapeutic Research Center Acquires NetCE

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Research Center, LLC ("TRC"), a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), announced today that it has acquired CE Resources, Inc., d/b/a NetCE ("NetCE").

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Roseville, California, NetCE is an industry leading continuing education platform focused on the healthcare industry, specializing in the education of nurses, physicians and mental health professionals. Nearly 425,000 healthcare professionals rely on NetCE's proprietary content library to fulfill mandated education requirements.

TRC is a leading provider of original, independent, and clinically referenced recommendations and education on drug therapy and medication management for pharmacists, physicians, nurses and other clinicians. TRC also provides online continuing education programs for medication learning, competency, and compliance programs, sterile compounding training and online training of new pharmacy technicians. Nearly 500,000 healthcare professionals rely on TRC's advisory and education services to access concise, unbiased and timely information. TRC was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Wes Crews, CEO of TRC, commented, "We are thrilled to add NetCE to our clinician education platform, further cementing our market-leading position. NetCE and TRC share a deep commitment to serving as an independent and unbiased source of education content for healthcare professionals and empowering clinicians to improve patient care."

Matthew Rich, a Senior Managing Director at LLCP, stated, "We are pleased to demonstrate our continued support of TRC through this transformative acquisition. The addition enhances TRC's ability to reach a broader set of healthcare professionals with an unmatched library of proprietary content to educate and impact entire care teams in the service of improved outcomes."

TRC is a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Fund V, L.P.

LLCP was advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

Deloitte Corporate Finance LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to NetCE.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 37-year track record of successfully investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, professional services, education and engineered products. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. This unique structure provides a less dilutive solution for management teams and entrepreneurs, while delivering growth and income with a significantly lower risk profile.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by seven partners who have worked together for an average of 21 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $11.7 billion of institutional capital across 14 investment funds and has invested in over 90 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $7.8 billion of assets – including its most recent flagship fund, Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P., which closed in 2018 with $2.5 billion of committed capital – and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm and The Hague.

Media Contact:

Mark Semer or Ross Lovern

Kekst CNC

(917) 439-3507 or (917) 842-7205

SOURCE Levine Leichtman Capital Partners