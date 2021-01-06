Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Portfolio Company Trinity Consultants Acquires AWN Consulting

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Consultants, Inc. ("Trinity"), a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), announced that it has acquired AWN Consulting International Limited ("AWN Consulting"). AWN Consulting, based in Dublin, Ireland, provides environmental, acoustics, and risk management consulting services to industrial and public sector clients throughout Ireland and Europe.

Trinity is a leading provider of regulatory-driven environmental, health & safety and engineering consulting services. Trinity specializes in highly technical, compliance-driven services with a core presence in air quality and an expanding presence in adjacencies such as commissioning, qualification and validation, process safety management, toxicology, acoustics and water quality. Trinity operates from over 70 offices worldwide, with a national U.S. footprint and a presence in key international markets. Trinity was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Jay Hofmann, President and CEO of Trinity, commented, "We are pleased to bring AWN Consulting onto the Trinity platform. The acquisition further bolsters Trinity's core capabilities and strategically expands our geographic presence into Ireland."

Andrew Schwartz, a Partner at LLCP, stated, "We are excited to demonstrate our continued support of Trinity through this acquisition. AWN Consulting strengthens Trinity's ability to provide regulatory and compliance support to its clients across the globe."

Trinity is a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Fund V, L.P.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 37-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, professional services, education and engineered products. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. This unique structure provides a less dilutive solution for management teams and entrepreneurs, while delivering growth and income with a significantly lower risk profile.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by seven partners who have worked at LLCP for an average of 21 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $11.2 billion of institutional capital across 14 investment funds and has invested in over 90 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages approximately $7.3 billion of assets – including its most recent flagship fund, Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P., which closed in 2018 with $2.5 billion of committed capital – and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm and The Hague.

