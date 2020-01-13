Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Promotions Bolster Partnership and Executive Committee

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, today announced that Andrew Schwartz has been named a partner of the firm, and that Schwartz and David Wolmer, the firm's General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, have also been named to the firm's Executive Committee.

Additionally, Andrew Alexander and Weston Richter have been promoted to Director, Jay Berajawala to Senior Associate, and Jamie Lee Principe to Director and Deputy Chief Compliance Officer.

"Andrew Schwartz has been a deeply respected member of our team since joining the firm, consistently distinguishing himself as an exceptional investor and leader," said Lauren Leichtman, LLCP's Founding Partner and co-Chairperson of the Executive Committee. "We are excited that he and David Wolmer, who has made numerous important contributions to the firm over the past decade, will join our Executive Committee where we will continue to benefit from their exceptional insight.

"We also congratulate our colleagues being promoted to the Director and Senior Associate levels. We are grateful for their contributions and look forward to continuing to support their professional development."

LLCP also announced the opening of an office in Miami, its ninth location worldwide, further broadening its geographic presence.

"We are pleased to announce the opening of our Miami office and are very optimistic about the opportunities for the firm in the southeast region," said Michael Weinberg, a Partner at LLCP.



LLCP Miami Office Information

LLCP Miami

112 NE 41st Street

Miami, FL 33137

(786) 446-7366



Andrew Schwartz Bio

Mr. Schwartz joined LLCP in 2011 and is a dedicated member of the U.S. investment team, responsible for leading the execution of new investments and portfolio company management. He has been actively involved in a number of successful investments, including Santa Cruz Nutritionals, Revenew International, Beef 'O' Brady's, Champion Manufacturing, Global Franchise Group, Syntron Material Handling, Hand and Stone, Trinity Consultants and GL Education.

Prior to joining LLCP, Mr. Schwartz was a Vice President at Liberty Partners, a middle-market private equity fund, and an investment banking analyst at Jefferies. He attended the University of Pennsylvania, where he received a BS in Economics with a Concentration in Finance from the Wharton School and a BSE in Computer Science and Engineering from the School of Engineering and Applied Science.

David Wolmer Bio

Mr. Wolmer joined LLCP in 2008 and is responsible for all legal aspects of LLCP's investment activities and business affairs. In addition to being a trusted legal advisor on transactions and a range of other vital firm matters, he has built and leads the firm's compliance function.

Prior to joining LLCP, Mr. Wolmer was an associate in the global corporate group of Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP. He received a BA from the University of Michigan and a JD from the Fordham School of Law.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 36-year track record of successfully investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, professional services, education and engineered products. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. This unique structure provides a less dilutive solution for management teams and entrepreneurs, while delivering growth and income with a significantly lower risk profile.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by seven partners who have worked together for an average of 21 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed over $10.8 billion of institutional capital across 14 investment funds and has invested in over 80 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $6.9 billion of assets – including its most recent flagship fund, Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P., which closed in 2018 with $2.5 billion of committed capital – and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm and The Hague.

